How Kings vs. Thunder to Watch: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time for Tuesday’s NBA Game





Through 3 quarters The Sacramento Kings can’t even call it a day, but they’re winning as expected. a win is still up for grabs for both teams after three quarters, but they lead the Oklahoma City Thunder 87-81 Shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton has led the way for Sacramento so far as he has 14 points and eight assists along with two blocks. Oklahoma City relies on shooting guard Aaron Wiggins, who has 11 points in addition to four rebounds, and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has 18 points and four assists. OKC lost 85% of the time going into the fourth quarter this season, so this one looks pretty much done Who’s playing Oklahoma City @ Sacramento Current records: Oklahoma City 12-20; Sacramento 13-21 What to know The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Sacramento Kings have been tied since December 2015 (11-11), but not for long. Oklahoma City closes 2021 with a road trip to take on the Kings at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City will come in on a win, while Sacramento will stumble in from a defeat. While it wasn’t a dominant performance, Oklahoma City defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 117-112 on Sunday. Oklahoma City shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 31 points and five assists in addition to three blocks. Meanwhile, perhaps Sacramento got a little too into the holiday spirit, handing the Memphis Grizzlies an easy 127-102 win. This matchup was a close 50-49 at halftime, but unfortunately for the Kings it certainly didn’t stay that way. Point guard De’Aaron Fox wasn’t much of a difference maker for Sacramento; Fox picked up four errors and turned the ball seven times en route to a 12-point finish. Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. It might be worth taking a shot at the spread as they currently have a six-game streak of ATS wins. Oklahoma City is now 12-20, while Sacramento is 13-21. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Thunder is the worst in the league in points per game, averaging just 100.1. The Kings ran into problems of their own when they stumbled into the game with the second most points allowed per game in the competition after having to give up an average of 114.4. It is possible that one of these Achilles heels will trip the losing team. How to watch When: Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET True: Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Dec 06, 2015 – Oklahoma City 98 vs. Sacramento 95 Injury Report for Sacramento Alex Len: Out (Covid-19)

Davion Mitchell: Out (Covid-19)

Nehemiah Queta: Oct (Covid-19) Oklahoma City injury report Vit Krejci: Game-Time Decision (single)

Tre Mann: out (Covid-19)

Derrick Favors: Out (Covid-19)

Darius Bazley: Out (Covid-19)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out (Covid-19)

Alexei Pokusevsky: Out (Covid-19)

Josh Giddey: Out (Covid-19)

