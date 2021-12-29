India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Centurion, Day 4: Rabada Removes Ashwin, Pant

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, First Test at Centurion, Day 4, Final Scorecard and Updates: Pant starts with an extra cover drive from Rabada and bounces back briefly as Bavuma chases the ball and puts a slide into the deep end. Follows it up with a well-timed pull to square for a boundary, before dying on the third throw as the uneven bounce takes the upper hand, resulting in Rabada’s third wicket. Bumrah comes off the target with braces from the last delivery. Eight runs and a wicket from the over.

Day 3 report:India lost and regained control of the first Test on Tuesday by bouncing back from a seven wickets batting collapse for 55 runs to knock out South Africa for 197 on day three.

That gave Virat Kohli’s team a 130-point lead in the first innings. It had raised that to 146 by going 16-1 in their second innings at stumps on a day when 18 wickets all fell for fast bowlers and no fans were allowed to see it due to COVID-19.

All of the second day of the test was lost to rain, but the game still had progressed quickly in Centurion after a long third day trying to make up for time and overs lost to the weather.

At the end of it, India was in position for a series lead that could give the top-ranked test team the impetus for a much-anticipated first test series win in South Africa.

Although India quickly dropped from 272-3 to 327 during the morning session at SuperSport Park, it still had enough runs on the bench from its fantastic first day batting effort to take command.

But India needed its fast bowlers to ensure the first innings ended abruptly in the first 15.3 overs of the day, with South African quicks Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada putting together six of those seven wickets on Tuesday and nine out of 10 in the innings.

Ngidi finished 6-71 for his second best test grades. His best were against India at Centurion in 2018.

Mohammed Shami followed that lead for India, with the sailor stepping up to take 5-44 and reach 200 test wickets. With Shami in the lead and Shardul Thakur (2-51) supporting, South Africa was sacked for less than 200 to give India the upper hand, and India didn’t even feel the temporary loss through injury to spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (2-16 ).

Bumrah landed awkwardly on his right ankle during a follow-up in just his sixth over and missed much of the second session covered in the locker room. He returned, providing two of the South African wickets and a huge sigh of relief for the Indian team for the remainder of the three Test series.

On Tuesday, there was no starring role for any of the batters. India opener KL Rahul wasn’t out 122 from day one, but only added one run to that score when he fell behind in an attempt to start the Indian collapse.

For South Africa, Temba Bavuma made his way to 52, but was one of Shami’s five casualties when he struck to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Shami began muscling deliveries through the defenses of Keegan Petersen and Aiden Markram to bowl them and completed his five-for by leaving Rabada behind for 25.

The depth and quality of India’s fast bowling attack, which has not always been the case, may be the determining factor in finally cracking South Africa.

Thakur underlined that by playing a crucial supporting role with his two wickets. He forced Quinton de Kock to play on for 34 to break a 72-run partnership with Bavuma and send back South Africa’s most dangerous player.

Thakur also broke second best partnership by sacking debutant Marco Jansen lbw for 19.

With AP inputs