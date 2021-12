College Football 12/28 Bowl Game Viewing Guide/Game Thread

The college football post season is here. We will see many prospects battling it out on the biggest stages of the season. I’ll list the positions we need to tackle in the off-season. Unfortunately for us, almost all of them are. At present, in order of need, those positions are as follows: S, IOL TE, CB, EDGE, RT, WR, LB, IDL, RB. *indicates guys I especially like Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Maroon, 12:00 EST, ESPN Houston IOL, Kody Russey, #65 *RAND, David Anenih, #12 EDGE, Derek Parish, #0 *CB, Damarion Williams, #6 *CB, Marcus Jones, #8 *IDL, Logan Hall, #92 IDL, Atlias Bell, #93 WR, Nathaniel Dell, #1 WR, Jake Herslow, #87 maroon *CB, Roger McCreary, #23 EDGE, TD Moultry, #99 EDGE, Derick Hall, #29 S, Smoke Monday, #21 *LB, Zakoby McClain, #9 freedom bowl: Mississippi state versus Texas Tech, 6:45 PM EST, ESPN Mississippi state CB, Collin Duncan, #19 CB, Martin Emerson, #1 S, Jalen Green, #0 *T, Charles Cross, #67 IDL, Cameron Young, #93 Texas Tech *CB, DaMarcus fields, #23 *IOL, Dawson Deaton, #73 S, Eric Monroe, #11 *LB, Colin Schooler, #17 LB, Riko Jeffers, #6 *WR, Erik Ezukanma, #13 *WR, KeSean Carter, #82 RB, SaRodorick Thompson, #4 Holiday bowl: UCLA vs North Carolina State, 8:00 PM EST, FOX UCLA CB, Jay Shaw, #1 *EDGE, Mitchell Agude, #45 *IOL, Paul Grattan Jr, #65 IOL, Atonio Mafi, #56 *S, Quentin Lake, #37 *RB, Zach Charbonnet, #24 RB, Brittain Brown, #28 State of North Carolina S, Tanner Ingle, #10 S/SCB, Tyler Baker-Williams, #13 *T, Ikem Ekwonu, #79 LB, Isaiah Moore, #1 LB, Drake Thomas, #32 *WR, Emeka Emezie, #86 Guaranteed Fare Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota, 10:15 PM EST, ESPN West Virginia CB, Jackie Matthews, #3 IOL, James Gmiter, #74 IOL, Doug Nester, #72 S, Alonzo Addae, #4 WR, Winston Wright Jr, #1 WR, Sean Ryan, #10 *IDL, Dante Stills, #55 RB, Leddie Brown, #4 Minnesota CB, Coney Durr, #16 EDGE, Boye Mafe, #34 *IOL, John Michael Schmitz, #60 S, Justus Harris, #21 S, Benny Sapp III, #22 *T, Daniel Faalele, #78 T/IOL, Blaise Andries, #77 *WR, Chris Autman Bell, #7 *RB, Mohamed Ibrahim, #24 – Out for Season

