Top 10 World Athletes of 2021





BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) — As the sports year draws to a close, here is Xinhua News Agency’s roster of the world’s top 10 athletes in 2021: 1. Lionel Messi (Argentina, football) Messi was awarded the Ballon d’Or for a record-breaking seventh time in 2021. The 34-year-old striker helped Argentina win the Copa América this summer, which ended its prolonged title drought with the senior national team, and he was also named the best player of the tournament and claimed the Golden Boot. He also won the Copa del Rey with FC Barcelona and the La Liga top scorer award. 2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia, tennis) Djokovic, 34, won his 20th Grand Slam title in men’s singles at Wimbledon, equaling the joint record of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. He also claimed the men’s singles championship at the Australian Open and French Open in 2021. 3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands, Formula 1) Red Bull’s 24-year-old Verstappen won the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship after overtaking Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He is the first Dutch driver to win the Formula 1 World Championship. 4. Robert Lewandowski (Poland, football) Lewandowski, 33, scored 41 goals in the 2020-21 season to break Gerd Muller’s single-season goalscoring record and help Bayern Munich win their ninth consecutive Bundesliga title. He also won the European Golden Boot as the continent’s top scorer for the 2020-21 season and forward of the year at the Ballon d’Or 2021. 5. Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica, Athletics) Thompson-Herah, 29, collected gold medals in the women’s 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On August 22, Thompson-Herah won the 100m with a new personal best of 10.54 seconds at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Eugene, just 0.05 seconds off the world record. She was named World Athletes of the Year at the 2021 World Athletics Awards. 6. Ma Long (China, table tennis) At the Tokyo Olympics, 33-year-old Ma defeated compatriot Fan Zhendong 4-2 in the final, becoming the first table tennis player in history to win consecutive Olympic titles in men’s singles. He is also the most decorated table tennis player ever with 26 world and Olympic titles. 7. Caeleb Dressel (United States, swimming) Dressel, 25, won five gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 50-meter freestyle relay, 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly, 4×100-meter freestyle and 4×100-meter medley. He holds nine world records as of August 2021. Karsten Warholm (Norway, athletics) In July 2021, 25-year-old Warholm broke the 29-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles. A month later, he won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with a time of 45.94 seconds, breaking his own world record. He was named World Athlete of the Year at the 2021 World Athletics Awards. 9. Viktor Axelsen (Denmark, badminton) Axelsen, 27, defeated China’s Chen Long in the men’s singles final and won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Olympics. He went on to win the BWF World Tour Finals that concluded the season and was named the 2020/2021 BWF Male Player of the Year. 10. Lamont Marcell Jacobs (Italy, Athletics) Jacobs, 27, was crowned the fastest man in the world in 9.80 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first European sprinter to win the men’s 100m race since Barcelona 1992.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272052118/yearender-top-10-world-athletes-of-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos