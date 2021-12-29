Rams Open Conference Stops Boise State

Next game: in the state of San Diego 1/3/2022 | 7:00 pm Mountain West Network Power 102.9

FORT COLLINS, Colo. Nothing about the set up was ideal, which explained the extra layer of concern for Ryun Williams on Tuesday evening.

On a good day, the Colorado State women’s basketball coach normally looks harder at the hardships of the match than at the positive. It works for him, but with Mountain West play kicking off at Moby Arena with Boise State in town, his layer of woe was stacked up pretty well.

The Rams hadn’t played a game for 16 days, thanks to COVID concerns that wiped out a road game in Northern Illinois a week earlier. In addition, his 9-1 eight-player squad was set to roll over due to protocols and a starter injury Sydney Mecho . Starting post Karly Murphy and her 10.8 points and 8.6 rebounds were also sidelined.

On this night, he could agonize over validity, and it only got worse when… Cali Clark battling for a rebound, hit the floor hard and never returned, leaving the Rams with no experience on the post against one of the bigger setups in the league.

It didn’t matter as the Rams were charged in two areas, grit and emotion and it culminated in an 81-77 win.

“I felt a lot of emotions tonight. I think I always feel emotional during matches because I like to win”, Petra Farkas said. “I just love it when our team does the same as I do, celebrate each other.”

Some of that emotion was just held back because I hadn’t played in a while. Coupled with the start of conference play, the Rams (10-1, 1-0 MW) were certainly eager. The first quarter wasn’t great, and the start of the second was a continuation, but it didn’t take long McKenna Hofschild to find out she had a clear path to the basket, and it also helped her teammates open up.

It wasn’t part of the Scouting report, Hofschild said, but when you recognize something so inviting, you jump at the chance.

“No, but last year we did a lot of ball screens with them, and I didn’t really get into my game,” Hofschild said. “The last few days in training we made sure I was willing to read those screens, read what I was going for and tonight it was just really open. If I had it, I had it, or I wanted to kick out .

“Boise played really well against me last year, and this year it felt a little easier. Mary Kay Naro is a very good defender physically and tall and she did a great job but I found my openings when I could.”

She ran without resistance a handful of times when she beat her defender, leading to a career-best 32 points, 9-of-19 shots (1-of-2 from deep) and a free-throw line record. number of times. Her 20 attempts equal a school record for a competition. She made 12, which didn’t make her happy, but she made enough to keep the Broncos at bay.

It was one of those nights for the Rams, who found ways to drive to the basket. They only had eight assists (Hofschild had four), but Upe Atosu had success, finishing with 19 points after 9-of-11 of the line. She had an important run to help the Rams tie at halftime, finishing three consecutive baskets.

Petra Farkas did some of that too, as she finished with a career best 16 and hit a couple of threes.

With Mech out and likely for a long period of time, according to Williams, Farkas is moving from the main piece of the bench to a novice role. She has come to expect more from herself and the result has been 31 points in the last two games.

“It’s definitely intentional. I just felt that because I’m starting now, I have a bigger role and bigger shoes to play after Sydney,” she said. “In the attack I don’t feel any pressure, I feel free and can do what I can.”

At least she could prepare for her role. real freshman Clara Gomez didn’t have that luxury, but when Clark went down, she was the last post standing before the Rams. She also stood up straight and helped Colorado State fight the Broncos’ advantage within.

Kendyll Kinzer did its part by taking down a career-best 11 rebounds as the Rams held their own against the team with the second-best rebound margin in the conference (the Broncos had a 41-38 lead at the end). Gomez helped with four rebounds, but she also scored the first six points of her career, defended well and moved with confidence. She did it all in 29 minutes, after playing 30 minutes in six appearances all season.

Hofschild said it wasn’t surprising, because they see it in practice, but it was, because of the moment and what it represented.

For Williams, her performance is the epitome of always being ready.

“It was so, so important, and I’m so glad her mom and dad and family are here from Spain, so to throw her in the fire tonight, and let her play so well, she played with a really good She played with a toughness, she played with confidence and she gives you a little mismatch out there because she controls the ball really well and she’s a good passer.

“That’s just a kid who’s ready. She’s hardly played. That’s what an athlete is supposed to do. She doesn’t have to like it, but she’s always ready to go. When the moment came, you saw her “She performed really well. If she would have had a bad attitude leading to this game she wouldn’t play very well. You saw a young lady who is a freshman with a mature team mentality, team attitude, and that’s why she played well tonight.”

The game came with some drama, and not from a probable source. With the Rams leading 73-66 with 1:06 to go, Boise State started to make (4-8, 0-1) errors. For a team that finished third in the nation and put in 81 percent of their efforts, the Rams were in a good spot.

But in those last 66 seconds, they fired 14 free throws, making nine, with Hofschild 6-of-10.

“I’ll be shooting free throws tomorrow,” she said.

This allowed the Broncos to take the lead, but the CSU defense forced them two BSU turnovers in the last three possessions and that made it just enough.

“It wasn’t the easiest to get to that line tonight, but it was good to win that game and have some free throws under pressure,” he said. “I think the next time we’re in that situation, we’ll perform a lot better.”