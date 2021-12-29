Cheers to Scott Boland, New Indigenous Hero





Australias comprehensive victory in the third Test and Ashes series carries a strong message for crickets future about the importance of diversity. Australia defeated England in Melbourne by an inning and 14 runs, but the highlight was the baggy green cap debut of Scott Boland, 32, who took an incredible six wickets for seven runs in just four overs. While England’s opposition isn’t the strongest, this is a huge personal achievement for Boland, who spent ten years toiling in the lower echelons of cricket before getting a chance to shine. It has cheered up cricket fans who, like everyone else, are dealing with the emotional burden of the Omicron outbreak. Bolands’ achievements have wider cultural and even political significance as he is one of the few top cricketers with an Indigenous heritage. He discovered five years ago that his mother’s side of the family was part of the Gulidjan people of western Victoria, the same region that, in 1868, spawned the first XI of Aboriginal cricketers to tour England. In recent years, Cricket Australia has been slow to try to broaden its appeal from its traditional white and even specifically Anglo-Saxon male core area. However, it lags far behind competitive sports like the major football codes, all of which have many star players and active recruiting programs among non-white groups.

In 2020, Cricket Australia launched an outreach program, Cricket Connecting Country, to surface problems of systemic racism that had been swept under the rug. Loading The process of telling the truth has not always been easy. A year ago, Usman Khawaja, Australia’s first Pakistani-born Muslim Test player, called on the organization to make an effort to better reflect multicultural Australia. West Indian cricketing great Michael Holding criticized the Australian team in August for choosing not to kneel on a cricket tour of England as a sign of solidarity in the fight against racism. Promoting diversity is not only a matter of social justice, but also makes sense for commercial and sporting reasons. It is necessary if the sport is to reverse the historic decline in the number of registered cricketers. Cricket Australia claims that the number of players grew slightly last year for the first time in a decade, partly as a result of an increased focus on diversity, including through women’s cricket.

