College football bowl cancellations: Updated list of games canceled by COVID-19 for 2021-22





The college football season has been cut short for some teams. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise around the world this winter, several bowling matches have been canceled due to the rising number of cases involving various teams. For some bowl games, teams have been able to find a replacement opponent to continue the match-up. That was the case in the Gator Bowl, after Texas A&M had to withdraw from the matchup. Rutgers stepped up to fill the match-up to meet Wake Forest in the game. MORE: College Football Bowl Schedule Sporting News will monitor the cancellations of bowling matches this post season: College football bowl games canceled due to COVID-19 A number of bowling matches have been canceled due to COVID-19. Here’s a rundown of those that have been canceled so far in the 2021-22 bowl season. Dec 24: Hawaii Bowl Hawaii vs. Memphis

Hawaii Bowl Hawaii vs. Memphis Dec 27: Boston College Military Bowl vs. East Carolina

Boston College Military Bowl vs. East Carolina Dec 29: Fenway Bowl Virginia vs. SMU

Fenway Bowl Virginia vs. SMU December 31: Arizona Bowl Boise State vs. Central Michigan

Arizona Bowl Boise State vs. Central Michigan Dec 28:Holiday Bowl NC State vs. UCLA MORE: Hawai’i pulls out of its own bowl game amid COVID concerns So far, five bowl games have been canceled outright. Central Michigan will now play Washington State in the Sun Bowl on December 31 after both teams lost their original opponents due to COVID-19 issues. Miami had to withdraw from the Sun Bowl and Boise State withdrew from the Arizona Bowl. “We are grateful for the diligent work of the Sun Bowl Association, the Pac-12 Conference, the Mid-American Conference and Central Michigan University to ensure the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be played in 2021,” said Pat Chun Washington State athletic director. in a statement. “A special thank you to CMU’s athletic director Amy Folan and head coach Jim McElwain for prioritizing the bowling experience for both teams, especially the seniors who will be playing their last college football game.”

