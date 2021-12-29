Tennis: Djokovic’s Australian Open hopes dwindle after withdrawal from Sydney | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW





Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic came closer to missing out on the Australian Open in January after withdrawing from the ATP Cup, which starts in Sydney on Saturday. He has yet to announce whether he will attend the first Grand Slam of the season, after organizers said participants must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Serbian world’s No. 1 has not disclosed his vaccine status and there was speculation in the media that the 34-year-old was seeking a medical exemption to participate. Now his decision to skip the ATP Cup, announced by the governing body on Wednesday, has fueled speculation as the team event is essentially a warm-up for the Australian Open. Many top players missing Austrian Dominic Thiem, former 2020 finalist, has also decided to skip the Melbourne event from January 17. He has worked his way back to full fitness after a serious elbow injury, and will instead start his season in Argentina at the end of January. “I’m not playing at the Australian Open this year in Melbourne, a city I love and have great memories of unforgettable matches in front of a great crowd,” Thiem wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “I will miss the Australian fans, but I will be back in 2023.” The 2020 US Open champion is one of the high-profile names to miss the first Grand Slam of the year. Roger Federer is out after knee surgery and Serena Williams is also out with injury, along with a slew of other stars. Rafael Nadal has some doubts after he recently tested positive for COVID-19 with some of the top players in the men’s and women’s game. However, the organizers have said they expect the Spaniard to play. mlm / oa

