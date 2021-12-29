Brad Marchand speaks out on NHL’s withdrawal from 2022 Olympics





Brad Marchand is not happy. The Bruins attacker took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to express his frustration at the NHL’s withdrawal from the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing last week, and he didn’t mince his words to share his dismay. Marchand’s full statement can be found below. It’s hard not to see Marchand’s side of things here. Competing for a shot at an Olympic gold medal is a lifelong dream for most NHL players. And, following last week’s announcement, those same players will have been denied the chance to do so for the second consecutive time due to circumstances completely beyond their control. NHLers have not competed in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, when Canada defeated Sweden to take home the gold. This year’s event turned out to be one of the best ever. And now it will be another missed opportunity. On the other hand, it is also not the case that the NHL has taken this decision lightly. The NHL, and professional sports in general, has been ravaged by COVID-19 in recent weeks, pushing more than 100 players into league health and safety protocols and postponing more than 60 games, including a full break in competition activities up to and including 28 December. Taking an already compressed schedule and making it another three weeks so that the NHL’s best players can take to the world and potentially be subjected to extremely strict quarantine measures in the event that they test positive is a serious risk. It just didn’t make sense. Marchand makes some valid points, especially when it comes to how seemingly easy it is for the league and its owners to modify the CBA to serve their own interests. But at the height of a pandemic fueled by a new, highly contagious strain that threatened to bring professional sport to its knees, competing in the Olympics is simply not feasible.

