John Madden’s unparalleled impact on the NFL has influenced generations of football fans





There may never have been a better marriage between coach, team and fanbase. As colorful as Madden was — limp-haired, double-chinned, polyester-shrouded, wildly gesticulating sweaty hodgepodge of fanaticism — he led a team that molded themselves like the bandits of the NFL, way outside the lines of a sport that stretches to the today, reveres discipline and following rules above all else. The Raiders embraced an identity of rebellious and crass – with the free-flowing locks to match – and especially hitting hard. It was an extraordinary collection of talent and strong personalities: Ken Stabler, Fred Biletnikoff, Cliff Branch, Dave Casper, Gene Upshaw, Art Shell, John Matuszak, Willie Brown, Lester Hayes, Jack Tatum and so on. In 10 years as head coach, Madden’s Raiders played in seven AFC or AFL title games and won Super Bowl XI, beating the Minnesota Vikings. The Raiders never had a losing season with Madden, and he was the youngest coach in history to rack up 100 wins. He cared a lot — maybe at deeply — about his team. His Raiders fell victim to one of the greatest plays in NFL history, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Immaculate Reception, and he remained just as incredulous years later as when he walked into the locker room that day to greet his players. “He just said, ‘We have f—–.’ “Former Raider Phil Villapiano once told me. “And something like, ‘We’ll never get to the bottom of it.’ “ They never did. And Madden continued to complain about the piece decades later. His obvious passion and excitement for the game — there were times when he was so excited on the sidelines that you wondered if he was going to pass out — made him a folk hero to Oakland fans and an endearing and popular star to everyone else. . It would also mean undoing his time on the sidelines. After the 1978 season, after just 10 years as head coach and with a stellar 103-32-7 career record, Madden resigned. He mentioned the toll the work took on him — he had a deteriorating ulcer condition and was generally burned out — and with tears in his eyes he said he would do what his wife and children wanted and that he would never would coach one more time. He didn’t, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. To this day, Madden’s 0.759 win rate remains the best in NFL history (min. 10 seasons coached), just ahead of Vince Lombardi (0.738) and George Allen (0.712). “I gave everything I have and I just have nothing left,” he said on the day of his resignation. Maybe not for coaching, but Madden had a lot left for other football activities. He took what was already the traditional next step for retired NFLers and slid into the broadcast booth. After a few years of lesser-known games, in 1981 he teamed up with Pat Summerall to form CBS and football’s premier broadcast duo. Madden was already wildly popular. An advertising executive who worked for Miller Lite told Madden that after he shot a new beer ad, more people would know him from that appearance than would ever know him as a coach. Madden urged the director that he was wrong. He was not wrong. “I’m not the same crazy coach who used to storm down the sidelines yelling at the officials,” Madden said in the commercial, sitting leaning over a bar. “I’ve learned to relax.” Then, extolling the virtues of beer, Madden departs — pacing, waving his arms, screaming. And finally, bursting through a paper facade, his tirade still goes on. It was familiar and hilarious, and it made Madden what he became to a different generation of fans: the guy who named the game and talked like your friends at the bar. It was television magic, and he and Summerall became the soundtrack to the NFL, at a time when the game was booming. Madden was a sweet mess again, his hair untamed, his words sometimes muddled with excitement. He was the yang of the yin of the well-dressed, impeccably dressed television channels that then dominated the airwaves.

