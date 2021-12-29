India vs South Africa Test Scorecard Live Updates, SA vs IND 1st Test Match Live Match Score Ball by Ball Updates





Live score of the match between India and South Africa: India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score: India sets South Africa a stiff goal of 305 runs to win the first Test after folding their second innings for 174 runs in the session after lunch on the fourth day of the game, here on Wednesday. Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant scored the highest score for India in the second innings with a run-a-ball 34 as no batter from the visiting team was able to score for half a century. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took four wickets each while Lungi Ngidi took two wickets for South Africa. Previously, India lost and regained control of the first Test on Tuesday by bouncing back from a seven-wickets batting collapse for 55 runs to knock out South Africa for 197 on the third day. That gave Virat Kohli’s team a 130-point lead in the first innings. It had raised that to 146 by reaching 16/1 in their second innings on stumps on a day when 18 wickets all fell for fast bowlers and due to Covid-19 no fans were allowed to be there to see it. All of the second day of the test was lost to rain, but the game still had progressed quickly in Centurion after a long third day trying to make up for time and overs lost to the weather. Ultimately, India found itself in a position for a series lead that could give the top-ranked test team the impetus for a much-anticipated first test series win in South Africa. India plays XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj South Africa plays XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi live blog India vs South Africa Live Updates: Watch all the live action from SuperSport Park, Centurion where India-led Virat Kohli takes on South Africa-led Temba Bavuma. India’s bowler Mohammed Shami reacts after taking a career 200th Test wickets. (AP photo) Pure fast bowling is pure thrill. Bowlers howled in, the ball burst from their palms, hurtled off the deck past the startled eyes of batsmen and smashed into the goalkeeper gloves. Batsmen gasp, spectators heave. There are few goggles in the game that can instinctively raise the heart rate and do the hair in the end like a fast bowler working at his peak. At SuperSport Park on Tuesday it was a normal sight. The main story of the series was built around the duel of two high-speed bowling clubs, and after a batsman-centric first day, first-class high-speed bowling packages took center stage on both sides. A whopping 18 wickets fell, all responsible for pacers. (READ FULL STORY)

