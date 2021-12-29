Tennis – No ‘Big Three’ would be disastrous for Australian Open: Kyrgios





MELBOURNE (Reuters) – With Roger Federer already banned from the Australian Open, it would be a “disaster” if Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal don’t show up for the first Grand Slam of the year, Nick Kyrgios said, adding that the sport the ‘Big Three’ to continue playing.









Tennis: Laver Cup













Davis Cup Quarter Final – Serbia v Kazakhstan



Nadal, Federer and the world number one Djokovic are on par with a men’s record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles, but there’s a possibility none of them will see action at Melbourne Park when the first major of 2022 starts on January 17. Federer, 40, has already withdrawn after undergoing multiple knee surgeries, while Spaniard Nadal has not confirmed his participation as he recovers from COVID-19. With organizers mandating that all players and participants be vaccinated or receive a medical waiver by an independent panel of experts, Djokovic has kept everyone guessing by repeatedly refusing to say whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19.









FILE PHOTO: Roger Federer. Tennis: Wimbledon



The Serb has said he is “against vaccination” and Australian Kyrgios, a former number 13 in the world, told Melbourne newspaper The Age that while he is unaware of Djokovic’s situation, tennis needs him on the pitch. . “I hope he had a good Christmas and I hope he can keep playing in the sport as long as possible because I’ve said before that I think Federer, Nadal and Djokovic should play,” Kyrgios said.









World Tennis Championships Mubadala



“If all three are not there, it will be a disaster. It will be an absolute disaster for the fans and the people who love tennis. “Yeah, obviously it’s a good opportunity for some of the younger guys to push through and make an impact, but as a whole we need them to be a part of the sport.” The Australian Open has been hit by a string of injuries, with big winners Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem all missing out. Kyrgios, a crowd favorite at Melbourbe Park, has not played since late September due to knee problems, which dropped him to 93rd in the rankings, making him ineligible for the Australian team for the season opening ATP Cup in Sydney. The 26-year-old will start his 2022 season next week at an ATP 250 event in Melbourne and was awarded a wildcard to the Sydney Tennis Classic on Wednesday the following week. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/tennis/tennis-no-big-three-would-be-disaster-for-australian-open-kyrgios/ar-AASe8xO

