Registrations for Flint Inner-City Youth Hockey Program open now





FLINT, MI — Applications for the Flint Inner-City Youth Hockey Program are now open until all 30 spots in the program are filled. The program, which has been around since 2010, when started by now-retired Flint firefighter Rico Phillips, introduces ice hockey and skating to Flint youth ages 8-11. My goal with the program is to give kids an experience like they’ve never had before, Phillips told MLive-The Flint Journal on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The reason it is specifically for children in the town of Flint is that the opportunity for recreation is so limited. Related: Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program introduces kids to the sport at the Perani Arena Phillips won the 2019 National Hockey Leagues Willie ORee Community Hero Award in recognition of the program. ORee was the first black player in NHL history. The ORee Award is presented annually to an individual who – through the game of hockey – has made a positive impact on his or her community, culture or society, according to the NHL’s website. Phillips was named director of cultural hardship and inclusion of the Ontario Hockey Leagues in July 2020. He played high school hockey at the Flint Southwestern Classical Academy, began leading games in the 1980s and still plays in men’s leagues, according to Journal records. Related: Flint Firefighter Rico Phillips Wins NHL’s Willie ORee Community Hero Award There is no doubt that the biggest challenge facing hockey and sports, at all levels, is how to ensure the game is inclusive, Phillips said in a statement after being named to the OHL position. I believe the key to doing this is to work hard to eradicate racism and create an environment free of discrimination. The Flint Inner-City Youth Hockey Program will run from Jan. 8 to March 26, for about 10 weeks, Phillips said. Interested parties can apply via the Flint Inner-City Youth Hockey Programs website here. The program offers free ice lessons, equipment, and even transportation. Read more on MLive: Flints Rico Phillips Appointed Director of Cultural Adversity and Inclusion Flint’s board wanted some properties that required tax foreclosure, but the offer came too late Flint economic development director elected as Pontiac . deputy mayor Flint City Hall offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, but garbage collection continues

