TABLE TENNIS: In the retro with Denis Chatelain and Arnaud Sellier

As the year ends in December, we have interviewed several players in the Amiens sport over the past year. Today, Amiens STT president Denis Chatelain and first team coach Arnaud Sellier are adhering to it.



What is your best memory of the year at the club?

Dennis Chatelain: The one that just happened, with our win over Istres. It was a great game where we went through all the suits, we win, we lose and at the end we win so it’s perfect because we lose a lot. All the games are good memories, there is none, not even when we could lose, that was bad, because the players never give up, they fight to the end. There are only good memories and moreover the players get along well in the team, the coach is also doing well so that is the most important!

Arnaud Sellier: The match we just played against Istres is also not an excellent memory… Earlier the victory in Thorigné, at the end of 2020. It was a surprising victory, all players participated, we had a nice surprise by winning 9-11 against the nice against a team stronger than us.

Conversely, what was the worst?

The head Labaume during the meeting against Istres (3/2) on 20/12/21

Dennis C.: If it had to be chosen, it would be Jesús who had the Covid just before the end, it was the worst news of the end of the year. The red wine stain on the white tablecloth. Of course we wish him a good recovery, he is doing a little better today.

Arnaud S. : The fact that you play behind closed doors the whole beginning of the year, especially when you see a packed house with just as much atmosphere as against Istres. Playing for someone is a bit difficult.

Who do you think is the athlete or the Amiens team for this year 2021?

Dennis C.: We, the Amiens Sport Table Tennis? We are still the first of the Pro B in December! Arnaud knows Amiens sport much better than I do, it’s his job…

Arnaud S. : This year we can be sure it’s not Amiens SC! But Erika Sauzeau with her medal at the Paralympic Games. His career is really beautiful.

What was your biggest emotion in sport last year?

Dennis C.: There were the Olympics… But above all the victory of the XV of France against the All Blacks in rugby! There was panache, kind of like the Amiens STT since we saw each other win, then lose and we won.

Arnaud S. : The French volleyball team at the Olympics have done great things. It would also be the sporting image of the year for me: the volleyball coach at the Olympics sitting on the bench, a ball comes out and he, even though he is a coach, he dives to try to send it back. It was amazing!

What can we wish you for the year 2022?

Dennis C.: Wins, keep fighting to be on the podium and if it ever comes, play the climb. We didn’t put the team together because to move up you already have to have a Pro A team and that’s not how the team is put together, but the players fight and compete with the best. We see that all the teams are in a handkerchief, so it will be the consistency throughout the season that will make the difference. It’s like a marathon, but I think at some point we’re going to have a sideline and it’s going to be hard, but if it ever goes well…

Arnaud S. : Stay involved in the battle for Pro A’s rise as long as you can. Even if we’ve seen against Istres we still have weaknesses to work on. But while we’re there, it may take a little longer! We’ll see what happens later…

Finally, what would you do with an envelope of €500,000 at the sports level?

Dennis C.: I would heat the room optimally, I would set up large flat screens with the score and the reruns. A video system so we do slow motion so we can re-project the dots. I would invest in such equipment for the venue, including a sound system, because right now our host is fighting with his microphone, which is a hassle.

Arnaud S. : We are a small sport with few resources, often we do DIY to get it right, so from my experience in the club I would definitely try to put money in the right places. For us, 500,000 € is a lot, it is almost three times our budget… Maybe pay the coaches a little more because it is certainly a passion, but it is also a difficult profession due to the timetables in particular. I would encourage the coaches by increasing their salary!

Interview by Océane Kronek

Photo credits: Léandre & Élie Leber – Gazettesports.fr