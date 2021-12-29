Cricket 22: Did you catch it? – The New Indian Express





Express News Service CHENNAI: Cricket 22 was released in early December on consoles, PS, PC, Xbox and soon on Nintendo Switch. This is the latest Cricket game from Big Ants, featuring the Ashes, multiple championships, and men’s and women’s games. I’m not the best person to rate this game. In fact, I am ill-equipped to review just about any video game based on a mainstream sport for the following reasons. First, I don’t follow sports enough to have an opinion. Second, FIFA has always been my most hated game. However, I was pretty excited to try Cricket 22. It reminded me of the last cricket match I played EA Sports Cricket 2004. Maybe it reminded me a little too much. It was as if no time had passed. Cricket 22 is aimed at a specific audience. This audience is made up of fans of the sport, who like it and understand it enough to play a video game out of it. This is due to the subtle way in which the game keeps potential enthusiasts of the sport alive. I wouldn’t have mind an extensive, textual tutorial of the game. I wanted more information about field positions and why certain bowling moves would be appropriate for certain batsmen. Specifically, I wanted to constantly repeat the difference between offside and leg play in my ear so that I would never forget. I felt like I entered career mode with insufficient understanding of how the game was played. It was like working my way through kindergarten (a tutorial that really shook up my stumps) and suddenly faced with competing against 5th graders. The best compliment I can give Cricket 22 is that I thought it was better than all the FIFA games I’ve played so far. I agree that FIFA may be astonishing with its accuracy in simulating the real game, and undoubtedly has better graphics. But crickets gameplay is a little less chaotic on screen, especially while hitting. I also give it extra points for Indian regional teams (although I believe FIFA 22 brings in ISL). While I haven’t played the online version of Cricket 19, the online event Cricket 22s seems to have been better received. I give the game a bowling strike rate of 10 because I just couldn’t get a limit in it.

