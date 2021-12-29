Dabo Swinney Isn’t Down On Clemson Despite Missing College Football Playoff

ORLANDO, Florida — Dabo Swinney knows very well what everyone outside of Clemson is saying about his program, and they can really talk all they want about whether the end is near now that the Tigers have missed the College Football Playoff for the first time in seven years.

Here’s what Swinney will tell you. On October 1, he walked into a team meeting with a list. His team’s record was 2-2. No player looking back on him had ever started his Clemson career with two defeats in September.

On his list, Swinney had written more than 30 teams, all with two losses. He told his players: “We are going to discover a lot about who we are in the next two months.”

Only two teams on that list finished the regular season with nine wins: Clemson and Utah. So yeah, it wasn’t the season Clemson is used to. But no, Swinney is not disappointed in his players, nor is he willing to admit that his program has stepped back.

Because when the Cheez-It Bowl kicks off Wednesday night (5:45 PM ET, ESPN and the ESPN app), with Clemson (9-3) versus Iowa State (7-5), the Tigers will go 10-for an 11th consecutive time. win season. Only two teams have ever reached double digits in 11 consecutive seasons: Florida State (14 from 1987 to 2000) and Alabama (14 from 2008 to 2021).

“You’re sitting there at 2-2 in September with a lot of disappointment, a lot of negativity, a lot of noise,” Swinney told ESPN. “And you really saw the foundation of our program shine and win the day. I’m just really proud of how it came together and how these guys have stayed together and kept getting better.”

Still, opponents will say that Swinney is just trying to put a spin on a season that started with a No. 3 for the season but ends without a championship for the first time since 2014. The offense looked decidedly un-Clemson-esque for a long time. starting with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who sometimes struggled to find the rhythm, throwing just nine touchdown passes this season with nine interceptions.

But some of that can be attributed to major injuries when walking back and receiving. Clemson was in the final week of the season without seven scholarship recipients.

“Every young player I’ve ever had, from Deshaun [Watson], Trevor [Lawrence], they all make mistakes, but we were much better around them and it kind of obscured those things,” Swinney said. “We weren’t as good as we needed to be around DJ early, and so his errors increased. But it has accelerated all those other things that I think will pay off in his career.”

The attack wasn’t the only part of the team to be dissected this season. Swinney was criticized for not using the transfer portal to help reinforce several areas lacking in depth, starting with the offensive line.

“I wouldn’t do anything else,” Swinney said when asked about transfers in October. “[To add a transfer] means I wouldn’t have brought any of the kids we brought here. You can only sign so many players.”

More criticism followed after both offensive coordinator Tony Elliott (Virginia) and defensive coordinator Brent Venables (Oklahoma) left for head coaching opportunities in recent weeks. Rather than a large-scale shift in philosophy, Swinney promoted from within. Offensive Coordinator Brandon Streeter and Co-Defensive Coordinators Wes Goodwin and Mickey Conn will debut in their new roles on Wednesday.

Swinney has gone to great lengths to defend his program and his demeanor, and is confident that the setbacks his players have faced this season will benefit them in the long run.

“I think some things have reset with these guys,” Swinney said. “You win so much, sometimes you don’t appreciate it that much.

“The seniors especially, what kind of setback have they had? You lose a playoff game. That’s not a setback. It was six consecutive championships, some big wins along the way, a rhythm of, ‘This is what we’re doing. ‘ It was cool to interact with them in a different way because of some of the challenges we had, especially in the beginning, and then to see the right things show up. It’s what we say, “It makes you shine or grinds you.” “

As for whether this is a turning point for Clemson’s dominance, Swinney shrugs off all of that and uses Alabama as an example. Clemson defeated Alabama for the 2018 National Championship and in 2019 the Crimson Tide failed to make the playoff, instead playing Michigan in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

“I remember that was what happened,” Swinney said. “They all said, ‘They’re ready.’ No, no. It’s just a new challenge every year. They come back the next year and win the national championship because they’re a good program. That’s who we are. We’re a good program. We’ve never won the ACC. “Championship every year we’ve been here. We’ve won it seven out of the last eleven years. I wish I could say we won eleven, but those years we didn’t, we just went back to work. We continue to be one of those teams that is chasing because we have a great program, and that’s very ingrained and ingrained.”

As proof, Swinney can refer to his seniors and draft-eligible players. Despite not making the playoff, no one has opted out of the bowl game. Swinney calls the tight end Davis Allen, who recently lost his grandfather but insisted on returning to Orlando to play in the game.

“I think it’s the culture of this team,” sixth-year linebacker James Skalski said at a pre-bowl press conference. “We’ve been in the play-offs and bigger podiums, but for us we get to play another game. We all love to play with the ball. We love to be together, so it wasn’t even an opt -out, like, what? That’s not a thing.”

Neither of them missed the playoffs. Clemson hopes to prevent it from becoming ‘something’ in the coming years.