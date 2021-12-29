Is there still hope? – DobberHockey

Some players take longer to achieve success than others. The problem is, if you wait for success, it may never happen. The magic question therefore becomes which players are just late bloomers versus those who won’t bloom at all; and that’s the topic of our poll.

Below is a list of 19 skaters, who have played 200-500 NHL games each. In some cases, due to their size and/or position, they have not technically reached their breakthrough threshold. Yet they have logged enough games to doubt whether they have what it takes to become successful. What exactly defines success? For this poll, let’s say it’s 70+ points for attackers while it’s 50+ points for defenders.

The list of 19 is in alphabetical order, with as of the Christmas break: each player’s age, his total career games played and his career high in scoring pace plus when that high was or is now being reached. The voting link is at the bottom of the column.

Again, you should vote for all the players you think can rise to heights where it is realistic for them: 70+ points for an attacker, or 50+ points for a defender. Don't vote for someone if you think they could "success", but only do it once if you think they will become a player who can be drafted with their respective point marker as a realistic expectation. To be clear, you should vote for them, even if you don't think they'll hit their applicable point this season. What if you think none of the 19 will reach their respective points score? Then vote for the "none of the above" option at the end of the poll. Without further ado, here's the list.

Anthony Beauvillier (Age: 24; Games played: 356; Best scoring pace: 49 points in 2020-21)

Maybe no player walks so scorching is called but also as ice cold common cold as Beauvillier, who had a point per game of 10+ games in each of the past two seasons, but also ran equally poorly for equally long or even longer stretches, resulting in frustrated owners. Still, he’s not that old and will be a UFA after 2023-24 at age 27, so there’s seemingly reason to be hopeful.

Sam Bennett (Age: 26; Games played: 436; Best-scoring pace: 48 points this season)

Arriving in Florida with low expectations, he went on to rack up 15 points in just ten games, firing shots and delivering hits left and right. He is still shooting this season, but the points are not there yet, at least not yet. At his age and on this team, and given the type of game he plays plus his lineage as fourth overall pick, he has a good chance of connecting the dots.

JT Compher (Age: 26; Games played: 286; Best-scoring pace: 60 points this season)

Before he got injured, it looked like all the ingredients were there for Compher to have a great season, with a second-line spot for the Avs, which is as good as some teams’ top-line, and a regular squad. on PP1. It looked like his spots would be taken Valery Nichushkin and Andre Burakovsky, but on his return from injury, Compher was back on PP1, skating in the top six, paving the way for good results now and, you would think, an even brighter future.

Jonathan drouin (Age: 26; Games played: 418; Best-scoring pace: 60 points in 2016-17)

You would think that Drouin was already 30 years old, considering everything he’s been through, from the early drama with Tampa to coming back strong there, then being sent to Montreal where he struggled last season and left the team to take personal reasons. He’s hard to write off, given what we’ve seen of him in the past and even recently in flashes.

Christian Dvorak (Age: 25; Games played: 329; Best scoring pace: 45 points in 2019-20 & 2020-21)

Dvorak, once the prized Arizona prospect, didn’t work out as planned, and the Coyotes sent him to Montreal. Dvorak is certainly still young enough to break through and has talent; however, he seems to be on his way to a career as a defensive first middle six forward which would make it difficult for him to succeed. Then look again what happened to Sean Couturier.

Nico Hischier (Age: 22; Games played: 255; Best-scoring pace: 56 points in 2018-19)

When the devils seized Jack Hughes, some had visions of him and Hischier forming a duo of centers that could rank among the best one-two punches in the league. Hischier has yet to show the talent that made him a first overall roster, though, and he’s starting to wander into Band-Aid Boy territory. He may need to change teams to really live up to his potential.

Alex Iafallo (Age: 28; Games played: 312; Best-scoring pace: 52 points this season)

Every season you think Iafallo will break out, but that’s not the case. At least not until now. He has played well enough to maintain his spot in the top six, although LA is on the cusp of an influx of young talent, it’s not clear if Iafallo will continue to get top stakes. Maybe he can also take advantage of a trade when the LA youth movement is in full swing.

Kasperi Kapanen (Age: 25; Games played: 272; Best-scoring pace: 62 points in 2020-21)

Coveted by the pens, and a second-generation NHLer, Kapanen is connected at the hip with Evgeni Malkin. In years past, that would have been music to poolies’ ears; but Malkin is getting hurt even more than usual, and he’s off to a slow start in 2020-21, suggesting age and cumulative injuries may be catching up with him. That won’t help Kapanen, nor will he look inward on the outside when it comes to the PP1 photo.

Adrian Kempe (Age: 25; Games played: 342; Best-scoring pace: 46 points this season)

Much of what has been said above about Iafallo can also be said about Kempe, although unlike Iafallo, Kempe is younger and an imminent RFA meaning he will probably get paid enough to put him in the top six. to hold. Can he keep that place under pressure from young people? It remains to be seen whether Kempe can meet expectations.

Jared McCann (Age: 25; Games played: 378; Best-scoring pace: 61 points in 2020-21)

One of the prized picks for the Kraken, poolies thought McCann would roll out the red carpet for him. While he’s firmly in the top six, his ice age hasn’t really improved and he’s not making big PP minutes. The way Seattle plays the top nine can make it difficult for anyone there, including McCann, to score massively.

Josh Morrissey (Age: 26; Games played: 374; Best-scoring pace: 43 points in 2018-19)

Last season Morrissey had all the PP time he could handle and failed to capitalize. Morrissey has now been relegated to PP2, but otherwise still has a favorable stake, and the Jets are up tempo enough to envision a scenario where he could achieve success, although with both Neal Pionko and Nate Schmidt inked until 2024-25 that could be a tall order.

Colton Parayko (Age: 28; Games played: 449; Best-scoring pace: 40 points this season)

Just when poolies had a glimmer of hope for Parayko to get the chance to show his early career offense, Scott Perunovich walked away. Parayko’s new deal pays him enough to keep him in the equation, but not so much to make him a “the guy” type #1 d-man by all means.

Ivan Provorov (Age: 24; Games played: 400; Best-scoring pace: 43 points in 2019-20)

In real hockey, he is arguably the best player on the whole list. However, that talent seems to work against him rather than for him in terms of fantasy output, with Provorov doing all the dirty work, others getting the soft bet. However, you have to think that one day he will do it all, and that includes piling up points.

Ryan Pulock (Age: 27; Games played: 301; Best-scoring pace: 42 points in 2019-20)

Can I cut and paste the Provorov item here? Say what you will about Barry Trotz, but he’s a creature of habit, and with Pulock, that habit is defensive at first, and PP scraps it. But with Trotz almost certainly gone after his current deal expires in 2023, if not sooner, Pulock should finally get the chance to show what he’s really made of.

Jack Roslovic (Age: 24; Games played: 255; Best-scoring pace: 58 points in 2020-21)

Everything seemed to be falling into place for Roslovic to explode this season. Columbus had a bevy of talented wingers but no real #1 center, although Roslovic’s outstanding 2020-21 seemed to give him the inside track for the gig. Fast forward to now, and Roslovic has taken a big step back, leaving poolies wondering if he’ll ever come out.

Nick Schmaltz (Age: 25; Games played: 310; Best-scoring pace: 55 points in 2017-18)

Yes, he has trouble staying healthy; however, his most recent four seasons have all seen him produce 50-55 points, which is pretty good considering more than half of that time was spent in the offensive wasteland that is Arizona. Can he both stay healthy and still see his offensive numbers improve? Hard to say.

Mikhail Sergachevi (Age: 23; Games played: 312; Best-scoring pace: 44 points in 2020-21)

Sergachev has undisputed talent and stays behind Victor Hedman, arguably the best combination of real-life skills and fantastic fantasy from the blueline since Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom. But one day, because Hedman eventually slows down or gets injured, you have to think that Sergachev will get his chance to shine, and I wouldn’t bet he would.

Jakub Vrana (Age: 25; Games played: 295; Best-scoring pace: 62 points in 2019-20)

Remember, Vrana played point-per-game hockey in 11 games after coming to Detroit, and he’ll be back in the not-too-distant future. The question is whether there is room for him on the top line given Lucas Raymond’s strong play and if not can he succeed despite not playing together Dylan Larkin and/or Tyler Bertuzzi?

Pavel Zacha (Age: 24; Games played: 346; Best-scoring pace: 57 points in 2020-21)

This is a man who has seen his scoring speed improve in each of the last four seasons and now also fires the puck at a brisk pace. He’s stuck in the top six and apparently in PP1, too, so the ingredients are there for him to produce.

As a reminder, vote for all players you think can not only score 70+ points (as an attacker) or 50+ (as a d-man), but also have the appropriate point as their expected output, i.e., don’ Don’t just vote for a guy if you think he can hit the target one day and then go back to lower totals just as quickly. Or vote for “none of the above” if you think neither will. Click here vote.

