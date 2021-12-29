SA 94/4 at Stumps needs 211 runs to win

read more

Keshav Maharaj to put India on top. South Africa is on stumps at 94/4 and needs 211 more runs to win.

India lost skipper Virat Kohli on the first pitch after lunch. And a mini collapse caused them to lose Pujara and Rahane as well. But Rishabh Pant is in the middle and the lead is already past 250. Previously, Team India had passed the 200-run lead in the first session, but they lost the big wicket to KL Rahul who was sacked at 23 by Lungi Ngidi. Meanwhile, India recovered well after his departure, with skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. Over lunch, India scored 79/3, with Kohli looking motivated and Pujara regaining some confidence.

India lost and regained control of the first Test on Tuesday by bouncing back from a seven wickets batting collapse for 55 runs to knock out South Africa for 197 on day three.

That gave Virat Kohli’s team a 130-point lead in the first innings. It had raised that to 146 by going 16-1 in their second innings at stumps on a day when 18 wickets all fell for fast bowlers.

ALSO READ | IND vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Scorecard and Updates

Ngidi finished 6-71 for his second best test grades. His best was against India at Centurion in 2018.

Mohammed Shami followed that lead for India, with the sailor stepping up to take 5-44 and reach 200 test wickets. With Shami in the lead and Shardul Thakur (2-51) supporting, South Africa was sacked for less than 200 to give India the upper hand, and India didn’t even feel the temporary loss through injury to spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (2-16 ).

The depth and quality of India’s fast bowling attack, which has not always been the case, may be the determining factor in finally cracking South Africa.

Thakur underlined that by playing a crucial supporting role with his two wickets. He forced Quinton de Kock to play on for 34 to break a 72-run partnership with Bavuma and send back South Africa’s most dangerous player.

get all IPL news and cricket score here