



On his bus on his way to Canton, Ohio, for the 2005 Hall of Fame game, John Madden talked about his favorite season, not spring or summer, but football season. Sitting sideways in a dining booth, Madden told me he wakes up, almost like a bear from hibernation, as the NFL season approaches. He had recently been to a Chicago Bears exercise at Soldier Field, his appetizer at a seasonal meal. I know this sounds fake, he said as we drove on Interstate 80, but there’s no better smell than that grass and the smell of a baby’s head. It’s a great feeling to be playing football again. You are off for six months. Then my body feels something. I’m not sure when I first heard Madden, who died Tuesday at age 85, analyze a football game. But it was definitely in the early 1980s when he was on CBS and shared his hunger and enthusiasm for the sport like a newly awakened bear. He was a tornado of originality with his old-fashioned yet sublime approach to Xs and Os, his comic book sound effects (Bam! Boom! Doink!) and his electronic Telestrator twists that taught a generation how plays evolved.

He’d brought a coach’s chalkboard into America’s living room, and watching football would never be the same.

Madden was light-years better as a commentator and entertainer than the many analysts who came before him; it seemed like he was mentioning a completely different sport. His predecessors in the booth were slower to parse a pass or run and rarely played as dexterously as Madden. Today’s top analysts Cris Collinsworth (who replaced him on NBC), Tony Romo and Troy Aikman are nowhere near as engaging or funny. One advantage of Madden’s very knowledgable, unpolished Everyman appeal was his ability to keep viewers watching or awake during a blowout. A lot of that was Madden, he would have been second to none next to almost any other play-by-play announcer. But his relationship with his broadcast partner, down-to-earth ex-player Pat Summerall, was part of the magic. Summerall set Madden up as an expert straight man, Bud Abbott against Madden’s Lou Costello.

Summerall’s ending of a conversation after describing the basics of a play can be as simple as saying yes to both ends of a Madden monologue. Fans who complained that announcers talked too much weren’t complaining about the deadpan Summerall.

Al Michaels was more talkative than Summerall, and he had a different chemistry with Madden on ABC’s Monday Night Football and NBC’s Sunday Night Football, such as two football Ph.D. students pursuing a higher level of understanding of pigskin. He spoiled you, Michaels said after Madden retired in 2009. I never had to wonder if John was aware or prepared. John can walk with you anywhere and involve you in any topic. Many sports reporters seem to exist only when they mention games. But Madden created an immense football brand for himself: as a commercial pitcher of countless products (have a hard case of athlete’s foot? Boom! Get Tinactin); the name on the hugely popular Madden NFL Electronic Arts video game and the most famous occupant of a bus since Ralph Kramden for not flying (his wife, Virginia, had and had a pilot’s license). Fans knew they might see him and talk to him. After all, he was the pigskin Charles Kuralt when he and his crew (two drivers, friends, his agent, maybe another analyst like Matt Millen) stopped at a roadside restaurant to inhale some food. Food was a common thread in Madden’s world. On a trip I took with him from a game in Pittsburgh to New York in 1997, the menu on the bus consisted of a spicy cabbage and noodles dish, sausage, and chili. Mmmm, he said, taking in the smells of his coronary smorgasbord. The only things that smell good are fat and sugar. Cooked tofu does not smell good. He added: Anything that smells good is fattening. And, of course, there was the Thanksgiving turkey, which was replaced by the turducken, a deboned chicken stuffed inside a deboned duck that’s stuffed into a deboned turkey. This poultry festival existed before Madden made it famous, but it seemed to have been created only to satisfy Madden’s appetite and his desire to talk about food during games.

He was a physical presence dating back to his time as coach of the Oakland Raiders: overweight, his red hair uncombed, his shirt partially unbuttoned, a sideline yoke hanging from a belt loop (as if security doubted he belonged there), yelling. and waving his arms. That persona translated perfectly into Miller Lite’s commercial campaign featuring ex-athletes, coaches and celebrities; in one he got in by crashing through the wall of a bar. He crashed through our TV sets like no sports reporter had before and transformed his craft in such a way that he has no real imitators. A few days before Madden retired, Harry Kalas, the voice of the Philadelphia Phillies, collapsed in the cabin in Nationals Park before a Phillies-Nationals game in Washington and died at a nearby hospital. I asked Madden if retiring while he was still healthy was his way of avoiding dying in a game. That wasn’t on my mind he told me, but maybe that wouldn’t be so bad.

