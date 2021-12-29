Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie & Andy Murray bring feel-good factor back to British tennis

Cameron Norrie, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray hope to achieve British success in 2022

When all six of Great Britain’s representatives lost their first round matches in the 2020 French Open singles, the judicial inquiry was immediately opened.

Heather Watson was the last to fall at the first hurdle in Paris, meaning the country has run out of representatives in the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2013.

Questions were: asked about the state of the sport in the country, paying particular attention to the depth of the talent coming through the ranks.

While those concerns remain, things are looking brighter at the top of the British game than most predicted in the wake of the Roland Garros debacle just over 12 months ago.

Much of the positivity going into 2022 surrounds Emma Raducanu’s stunning rise from an extraordinary talent to Grand Slam champion.

There’s also Cameron Norrie’s extraordinary climb to the top of the world’s top 10 – which few could have foreseen – and signs that Andy Murray may be able to compete more regularly at the top.

Dan Evans also enjoyed his best season of his career, winning his first ATP title and reaching a career-high 22nd in the standings.

“There’s a feel-good factor in British tennis right now,” said Anne Keothavong, Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup captain.

“After Emma and Cam’s success, it’s a very exciting time. People are talking about tennis, people are interested in tennis and people want to play. It’s great.”

Raducanu set for ‘steep’ and ‘thrilling’ learning curve

US Open champion Emma Raducanu wins 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Raducanu has long been considered the next star by the folks at the National Tennis Center and has emerged as many thought she would.

Few predicted her ascent would be so quick.

After winning the US Open in just her fourth professional tournament, Raducanu has become a global star and has attracted a lot of attention.

Already at UK number one and in the WTA’s top 20, the country’s tennis fans hope the 19-year-old will remain there for years to come.

“How she develops in 2022 is the big question,” Keothavong said.

“She still has a full year on the WTA Tour and until she really has that under her belt I think it’s hard to make predictions.

“It’s still a steep learning curve for her and she needs to make sure she’s robust and fit enough to withstand the demands of travelling.

“It’s not only traveling week after week, but also so quickly targeted by other players in her career. She’s the one everyone wants to beat.”

“But it will be so exciting to see how she develops.”

Norrie substantiates his ‘big statement’

When ATP players were asked to make some predictions on the eve of the season, Norrie singled out himself as the one who would have a breakthrough year in 2021.

“It’s a big statement, of course, but I stand by myself. Let’s see how it goes,” he said.

There was no trace of arrogance in the Briton’s voice, just the confidence that his hard work would eventually pay off.

That’s exactly what happened. The 26-year-old southpaw improved every facet of his game, racking up many match wins before claiming the prestigious Indian Wells title in October.

Lifting him to the top 15 in the world also saw him become the British men’s number one for the first time, winning a spot at the season-closing ATP Finals as an alternate.

“Cam has had an incredible year — that guy graft. He’s a machine and deserves every bit of success that comes his way because he’s doing the job,” Keothavong said.

“He’s such a tenacious competitor. You see someone who has really grown in confidence.

“He’s got the game that can hurt players. What will probably be the most important next year is managing his schedule, because he’s played an awful lot of games this year.

“He will try to plan a smart schedule for where he ranks and try to peak at the bigger events.”

Norrie is also likely to be pushed by 31-year-old Evans, who, despite an outstanding season, was himself overtaken as Britain’s highest-ranked male player.

Murray has a lot to be positive about

The journey back after a career-saving hip surgery in January 2019 was, unsurprisingly, arduous and problematic for three-time Grand Slam champion Murray.

Gnawing injuries, along with the pandemic, hampered his progress. Some remain doubtful whether the 34-year-old, now 134th in the world, will ever reach the top of the rankings again.

Murray still has the faith. Encouraging wins against top-10 players Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner in recent months have shown why.

Two memorable nights under the lights of Wimbledon in June he also proved that he retains the talent and desire to take Grand Slam victories.

“We’ve seen in some of his appearances over the past few months that he definitely has the ability,” added Keothavong.

“The man has a metal hip, but he still moves like a gazelle sometimes. It was the difficulty of stringing together victories.

“But the signs are good and I think there’s a lot of positives about Andy.”

What about the younger players coming through?

Among the leading names, there remains a lack of depth in the UK singles ranks – especially on the women’s side.

Apart from Raducanu and Watson, there are no other Britons in the WTA top 100 and only one other 21 or under – Fran Jones – has been ranked in the top 400.

On the male side, the image is very similar. Jack Draper, the only 20-year-old who took Novak Djokovic a set on his Wimbledon debut in June, is the only Briton under 23 in the ATP top 300.

Speaking to the media shortly after the loss at the 2020 French Open, Watson expressed concern about future talent coming through. “I don’t see who’s next,” she said.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) dismissed Watson’s concerns, stating: CEO Scott Lloyd says: he had “confidence in the new group of female players that are coming our way”.

Keothavong speaks positively about Britain’s emerging talent, saying it is important that they are nurtured in “the right environment”.

She points to the potential of 16-year-old duo Eva Shaw and Ranah Stoiber, along with 12-year-old Hannah Klugman, who Keothavong says is “the best in the world for her age”.

“Being in a supportive environment is key for any young player,” she added. “It provides access to good training and information and the opportunity to practice with older players who can accelerate their development.”

As the youth players continue to learn, Keothavong is hopeful that those at the top will be able to successfully provide further inspiration in 2022.

“Whether it’s Andy, Emma, ​​Cam or Dan Evans, we have so many different personalities and talents in the British game,” she said. “That certainly keeps me optimistic for the year ahead.”