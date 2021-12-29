Sports
A little later than planned, Austin Prep boys hockey is off to a flying start this season
Senior netminder Anthony Beaulieu secured the MVP honors of the tournament with a performance of 29 saves and junior Drew Thibodeau scored the first goal of the game, then shot into an empty net after having a pair of MC defenders in the last minute split.
Austin Prep (2-0) led, 2-1, thanks to a goal from Nick Saunders when Malden Catholic (3-1) seemingly tied the score with 90 seconds to play, but the score was brushed aside due to the keeper’s intervention.
Seconds later, Thibodeau took the puck off the ice and sealed the win by beating Brendan Zinck, who was brilliant for MC with 34 saves. The Lancers weren’t quite ready yet, as Nick Evans made contact with 10 seconds left for a one-goal game. But that’s where the rally ended.
[Brendan] Zinck played an incredible game, said Austin Prep coach Billy Pappas.
For us, it all comes down to our hard work and desire that these children should win. With COVID issues, we faced an uphill battle all week just to get on the ice. This win will be very rewarding for us in the future and I am proud of this team.
Freshman Conor Griffin assisted on a few Austin Prep goals. Sophomore Joseph Gaffney had two helpers for MC.
Franklin 3, St Mary’s 2 The Panthers (4-3-0) rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win overtime in the Christie Serino Christmas Classic consolation game, with sophomore Anthony Lampasona capping his performance with the winner by two goals.
Throughout the game, our team focused on the little things, and sometimes it’s the intangibles that don’t show up on the scoresheet that help you win games, said Franklin coach Anthony Sarno.
Anthony [Lampasona] was hit high throughout the game but he fought hard and we told him to raise money when the opportunity arose. Excellent game from Anthony, he said.
Marblehead’s St Marys goalkeeper Owen Giangrande was great with 39 saves. He dominated the second period with three clean breakaway saves, including a spinal cord injury to Lampasona. St. Marys senior Jake Desmarais had a dominant play, yielding both of his teams goals. St. Mary’s high energy and physicality were on display for most of the game, but Franklin’s late rise in the third period and overtime were enough to secure his fourth win of the season.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Bishop Feehan 3 Max Viera (2 goals), Kevin Wood (goal), Matt OConnor (goal) and Manny Sagee (goal) found the back of the net to give the Crusaders (1-2) the lead over Bishop Feehan (1-2) in their opening round of the Catholic Memorial Christmas Tournament at Boston’s Warrior Ice Arena.
Bishop Rod 3, Dartmouth 1 Sophomore winger Quinn Pine scored the winner of the game in the third period for the Spartans (5-0-0), and senior winger Justin Gouveia buried the empty goal in Hetland Arena. Bishop Stang continues in the Dartmouth Holiday Tournament.
Brookline 5, Middlebury (Vt.) 4 Senior winger Caleb Weldon scored his fifth goal in five games, classmate Ben Rosenthal scored his first varsity goal and the Warriors (3-2) took a narrow win in Vermont. Sophomore defender Noah Gurdin, junior center Stephan MacDougall and senior winger Owen Erdman scored the other three goals for Brookline.
Cambridge 2, Methuen 2 Senior Danny Field and sophomore Noah Kneeland scored in the regular season for the Rangers (4-1-1), before Kneeland and junior Jack Allard scored in the shootout at Simoni Memorial Rink to help Methuen forward in the First Responders Cup.
Catholic Monument 6, Notre Dame (West Haven) 3 After tied for 2 through the second period, the Knights pulled away (4-0-0) in the third, with junior center Brendan MacNeil getting the green light and junior winger Mike Spinelli scoring the eventual game winner . Goals were scored from six goalscorers for Catholic Memorial in the victory at Warrior Ice Arena, and the Knights face Bishop Fenwick in the final of the Catholic Memorial Christmas Tournament.
Foxborough 5, ORR/Fairhaven 4 Mark Grace (1 goal, 1 assist), Jack Watts (2 goals, 3 assists) and Tom Marcucella (1 goal, 2 assists) led the Bulldogs into the first round of the Dartmouth Holiday Tournament.
Marshfield 4, Framingham 1 Will Doherty and Cam McGettrick each scored a pair of goals to lead the visiting Rams (3-0-1) into the opening round of the MHL Pat Serio Cup at Loring Arena.
Masconomet 3, Billerica 1 Senior Matt McMillan, sophomore forward AJ Sacco and senior forward Josh Brann scored for the Chieftains (3-0-0) in the first round of the Stoneham Holiday Tournament.
Triton 2, Lowell Catholic 1 Senior forward Cole Daniels scored and sophomore defender Jack Lindholm took home the game winner with 49 seconds left, giving the Vikings the lead in the Lions Cup at Chelmsford Forum.
Watertown 5, Northeast 1 Colin Campbell (2 goals), Alec Banosian (2 goals) and Mason Andrade (1 goal) all pitched in as the Raiders (2-3) triumphed in the championship game of the Everett Holiday Tournament at Allied Veterans MDC Rink. Watertown defeated Northeast 55-10 and junior goalkeeper Casey Williams closed the net.
Xaverian 7, St Johns (Shrewsbury) 1 Kevin Parrish scored twice in the MHL Cup semifinal matchup to help the Hawks (4-0) matchup with Marshfield in the final.
Jim Clark, Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass, AJ Traub and Christopher Williams contributed to this story.
