With Englands Test slamming under the scanner after a 2021 horror, it seems likely that some new names will enter the equation in 2022.

Here’s a look at a few batters who have racked up points in the County Championship in recent years, but remain unlimited at the international level.

Tom Haines – Sussex

The 23-year-old left-handed opener was one of Sussex’s few bright spots in 2021, finishing as the leading points scorer in the County Championship with 1,176 runs at an average of 47.04.

Jake Libby – Worcestershire

Haines was followed in the charts by Libby, who has revived his red carpet career since moving from Nottinghamshire to Worcestershire for the 2020 season. 19 first-class appearances for the county in the last two years have netted him 1,573 runs. with an average of 56.17 and doubling his number from hundreds to 10.

Ben Brown – Not contracted

The 33-year-old left Sussex earlier this month and although it is not yet known where he will go, he has a fine first-class record, averaging 40.41 after 157 games. He was especially impressive during his last season on the South Coast, hitting four tons to finish with a season average of over 50.

Chris Dent – Gloucestershire

Dent has endured a few lean years but has long been regarded as one of the best openers on the provincial circuit. In 2019, he skipped over 1,000 County Championship runs to lead Gloucestershire to Division Two promotion.

Josh Bohannon – Lancashire

Bohannon has been the Lancashires’ leading run as they finished runners-up in this year’s County Championship and has enjoyed a fine start to his red ball career after 37 matches, the 24-year-old averages 43.97 with the bat. His presence in the Lions line-up for the Australia tour suggests he is in England’s mind for the future.

Tom Abell – Somerset

Another member of the recent Lions lineup, Abell was able to score just five runs in two innings against Australia A. But he was a standout performer at Taunton in recent years and was forced to carry many of his matches. in this year’s County Championship, averaging just under 40 as their leading run scorer.

Sam Hain – Warwickshire

Most famous for his record A batting average, Hain was the Warwickshires leading points scorer this year en route to County Championship victory, with 826 runs in 14 games at an average of 35.91.

Sam Northeast – Glamorgan

Northeast bounced around three counties last summer before finally joining Glamorgan on a three-year deal. The former Kent captain has 25 first-class hundreds to his name in a career spanning 182 games and only two men made more runs than he did in Division One in 2019.

Rob Yates – Warwickshire

Yates, a 22-year-old lead-off hitter, hit five first-class hundreds in 2021, four in the County Championship and one in the Bob Willis Trophy, while Warwickshire secured both titles. He was rewarded with an England Lions call-up for the Australia tour.

Alex Lees – Durham

After losing form in Yorkshire, opener Lees joined Durham in 2018 and returned to the Lions set-up for the Australia tour after some strong performances with his county side since the start of 2020, Lees has more over 1,000 first-class runs for Durham at an average of 42.12.

Joe Clarke – Nottinghamshire

A batter who has made more noise in recent years due to his white-ball form, the 25-year-old established himself in Worcestershire as a fine red-ball forward; he has 18 first-class hundreds to his credit. He was Nottinghamshires second highest points scorer in the County Championship last summer, hitting 760 points at 36.19.

Nick Gubbins – Hampshire

The southpaw left Middlesex midway through last summer, one in which he hit several first-class hundreds in a season for the first time since 2016. He made his name that year with more than 1,400 first hits. class, en route to a County Championship-winning season for the Lords-based county.