OU Football: What Bob Stoops Said About A Possible Tequila Bath, Caleb Williams For Alamo Bowl vs Oregon | Sport

SAN ANTONIO Interim Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and interim Oregon coach Bryan McClendon previewed their teams 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl matchup in a news conference Tuesday. the no. 16 Sooners (10-2, 8-2 Big 12) will face the No. 14 Ducks (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12). in San Antonio.
Stoops, OU’s coach from 1999-2016, has returned from retirement for one last drive after his successor Lincoln left Riley Norman to become Southern California head coach on November 28. During his retirement, Stoops became a supportive partner of RockN Roll Tequila, a beverage company owned by an investment group in Edmond, Oklahoma.
It has become customary after bowl victories to dip the winning coach in any substance, be it Gatorade, mayonnaise or Cheez-It crackers. If OU beats Oregon on Wednesday, The Athletic’s Jason Kersey asked, would Stoops do well to bathe in his very own RockN Roll Tequila?
That will be fine, Stoops said on Tuesday. What will the administration do, fire me? I’ll send Bryan (McClendon) some when the game is over. Some Rock’N Roll Tequila, that’s funny.
Here’s the best of the rest of what Stoops said:
To freshman quarterback Caleb Williams
Like everything, (he shows) great competitiveness and toughness mixed with the poise. He can’t run like a linebacker, but he can have the same kind of fire as a linebacker. Toughness, a man players want to work with and work for. He is a leader and a worker. Caleb is all those things.
The players love him. He exercises with energy every day. Always ready to go. I’ve always had a bright, happy demeanor about him. He has the characteristics and the talent. I’m just hopeful if he continues to progress, he will continue to evolve as one of those great quarterbacks.
On playing through the programs rotation
You play for that logo, that helmet, that program. There is a great history there. Every time we take the field, we want to represent it in the right way by the way we play, the way we play, the power, the energy, how hard we play. Those things don’t change.
Even though, like Oregon, they’ve had a bit of a stir in the past few weeks, the bottom line is we’re getting ready to play. If we want to play, we have to play the right way. We’re playing a great program in Oregon. Of course, that also has our attention.
On bowl exercises
It’s been great. The best part about it for me is you don’t know how they will accept you when you come in because you are a little disconnected. They’ve just been great. The players, I couldn’t ask for more in how respectful and grateful they were. They have worked hard.
“It went smoothly. The assistant coaches did a great job again. They deserve the credit. They did the hard work. And the players responded to them and were great to me.”
It’s always for me the best part of what we do, being on the field with the players, in the dressing room, around the building. I said what I miss most, hanging out with the gang every day. I’ve been able to rejoin them for a while, so it’s been fun.
To Brent Venables, other new coaches involved in bowl preparations
They have practiced looking, just observing. They did not affect any meeting. They didn’t coach. Brent (Venables) came back from practice yesterday. He will be watching us at training today. But they didn’t have a hand in the game plan. I just observed to see which players they are going to work with. They’ve been great.
I cannot say enough how excited I am that Brent Venables will be here to lead our program. The passion is going to infect everyone in a positive way. I really believe he has a chance to take us to another level.
In defense of OUs, four NFL opt-outs are missing
You’re not going to play with nine or ten guys. We’re going out there with 11 guys. These young guys want a chance and they are good players. I enjoyed the energy, the way they defend and practice. I think Coach Odom did a great job with those guys. Most of those guys are all up front. But up there we have some depth.
These young guys who are going to get more shots need to get up and play. But they can play well. It will be a challenge. I like their front attack and defense. I mean, their frontmen are damn good. You turn on the tape, we said so, I watched it for an hour with Coach Odom, I loved the O-line. They play well. Again, these guys had to get up and play.
On Cale Gundy, OE’s calling for the first time
Absolute. Cale has great experience with all of our coordinators. Over the years he’s been the man in the box with the eyes that suggest plays, or the coordinator, I’m getting ready to name whatever, and what does it look like? It looks good, go for it. Those kind of things.
“Even though he’s not the one who came out, he’s the one directly helping the guy who’s calling the plays. Cale has been with us forever. He’ll do well. I’m confident in that. .
Back to coaching after retirement
When you get on the field, you want to win. No, that doesn’t change. I enjoyed the time, all that. Hopefully I had a positive influence on the players. As for, do I need anything to underline what I’ve done? New. That’s not my style. You who’ve got me covered, ladies, know that’s not my style.
“I don’t count wins, I need this to finish my career. Not really. Am I going to do everything I can to win? Absolutely. Try to give our players the best chance of winning. But I’m not looking at it is a big deal as far as my career goes.
