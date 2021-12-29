IIHF Luc Tardif USA Hockey Women U18s





The International Ice Hockey Federation came under fire last week when it announced the cancellation of six tournaments in January 2022, including the Women’s U18 World Cup. For the second year in a row, the women’s U18s have been canceled after the 2021 edition was also canceled due to COVID-19. The cancellation has raised questions about equality with the men’s IIHF U18 and U20 tournaments being able to continue. IIHF President Luc Tardif sat down with https://t.co/ldDBa42X8a to discuss the canceled tournaments of January, including the questions about the cancellation of the U18 #WomensWorldshttps://t.co/aJH8X1R4zL pic.twitter.com/sLv6qsffuS IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 29, 2021 IIHF president Luc Tardif insists the decision to cancel the six tournaments was due to concerns over COVID-19. (On) December 23 (of December), when we made the decision, 62 games were canceled by the NHL, Tardif said on the latest episode of The Ray & Dregs Podcast. That’s why we organized a meeting with the medical community and they said we can’t organize those tournaments in January. With the women’s U18, originally scheduled to take place in Sweden, being canceled rather than postponed, this opens the door for other hockey federations to step in and propose hosting. On Monday, USA Hockey released a statement asking the IIHF to reschedule the U18 women. In response, Tardif is calling on USA Hockey to reiterate what Hockey Canada did in the wake of the 2021 Womens Worlds being canceled in Nova Scotia in April before being rescheduled for August in Calgary. I saw a statement from USA Hockey to inform and try to change the board’s decision, Tardif said. “I said okay, I challenge you with USA Hockey because the job Hockey Canada did to move the tournament in August, now it’s time for USA Hockey to do it. I’m not just satisfied with a letter, I want Act. “If they come up with a proposal, I’m talking about June because it’s not possible to do in April. April, March we have 20 tournaments, in May that’s our [mens] World Championship so that is only possible in June. When they come, I’m sure I can convince the council with the new facts and the new proposal to change their mind. We, who would do the same with the other five tournaments, would try to find a solution if COVID (is) excluded.” COVID-19 has so far been an issue at the 2022 World Junior Championships, with the United States forfeiting Tuesday’s game against Switzerland because two players tested positive. The IIHF has decided that no teams will be relegated this year due to COVID-19 and next year’s tournament in Novosibirsk and Omsk, Russia will feature 11 teams instead of the regular 10. I’m not going to say we expected it, but you know, a little bit before the players got here in the middle of December, exactly December 15, the wave of Omicron had already started a little bit because we saw that the NHL game, some counts started slow and what’s going on around the world and in every sport, Tardif said. Even [though] we made a bubble, at least tried to make it more efficient, you can see it is very difficult to fight against this virus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tsn.ca/iihf-luc-tardif-usa-hockey-women-s-u18s-1.1739657 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos