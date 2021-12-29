Supreme has made an amazing ping pong table for your dream hypebeast game room





Supreme’s accessory game knows no limit in novelty or size, and this week brings the release of an item to plan your entire room around. The New York City streetwear brand has announced the release of its full-size ping pong table, a hypebeasts den dream item. And this is not an amateur table either, but an International Table Tennis Federation approved playing field made in collaboration with Butterfly. We were talking about a scratch-resistant and non-slip table with a regulated size and a weight capacity of 280 pounds. If you buy the table you don’t necessarily have to suggest your series on ping pong, you can buy a regular Butterfly table for that, but it will show that you have an impressive budget to make your obsessions with all things Box Logoed has to live out. The Supreme red table with net branding and trim must cost at least $2,000 and will most likely be released in extremely limited numbers. Pairing with your Supreme pinball machine? A full gameroom of the Supreme brand is slowly coming into view with the release of several key accessories over the years. In 2018, the brand released 100 pinball machines for a retail price of $11,000, and only 12 were reportedly sold to the general public. A Mortal Kombat arcade machine then dropped in 2020 at the shockingly low price of $688, but again only a dozen were made available to be bought by the masses. Provided the Butterfly Centerfold 25 indoor ping-pong table follows the same pattern, you’ll need to be just as lucky as you are with disposable income to land one. Ostensibly it will go on sale this Thursday, December 30 at 11 a.m. through the Supremes website and brick-and-mortar stores, but it’s unlikely all locations will have it unless they’re all listed online. If you’re still determined to make the table yours, get ready for a bounty in the resale market. You can currently find one of the Mortal Kombat machines for a whopping $1,200 online, although the pinball machines are even harder to find. There are currently no listings for the latter available on the web, and the one that used to sit in the bar was sold for Max Fish (RIP) over $80,000 last year.

