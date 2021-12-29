Broncos Drew Lock expected to kick off Week 17 matchup at Chargers with Teddy Bridgewater out again, per report

Drew Lock is expected to start for the Denver Broncos in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers as Teddy Bridgewater continues to work on his concussion, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Bridgewater was taken off the field and taken to hospital two weeks ago after receiving a scary blow in the Broncos’ 15-10 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengal, and is reportedly not yet healthy enough to return.

Lock started in Sunday’s 17-13 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders and completed 15 of 22 passes for 153 yards. He missed a few pitches he should have made, but was also let down several times by his receivers. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam had a costly drop in third deficit as Lock tried to orchestrate a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. The Broncos recorded a season-low of 158 yards in total offense in the loss, the least they have won in a game against the Raiders since 1978.

This is an opportunity for Lock to show what he is capable of as a starting quarterback. The Mizzou product went 4-1 after being seeded late in his rookie season, but struggled in 2020, only going 4-9 as a starter.

The 7-8 Broncos own the hypothetical number 13 seed in the AFC, which is the last place of all AFC teams qualifying for the playoffs. Not only will they have to beat the Chargers on Sunday and the Kansas City Chiefs next week, they’ll also need some outside help to make it through the postseason.