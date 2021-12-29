Sports
Cricket team Clarion achieves success at US Open | News
CLARION The Clarion County Eagles Cricket Team played hard in one of the nation’s biggest cricket clashes at the US Open Cricket tournament from December 5-13 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
It was challenging, but Clarion County established itself as one of the top four tournament teams.
The 13th edition of the US Open featured 10 esteemed teams from across the country, and only the very best were allowed to enter the tournament. Yasir Bhatti, the owner of Clarion County Eagles Cricket Team, decided to take Clarion to a higher cricket platform.
Clarion County Eagles management chose world-class players to represent the team for their first show, including Sunil Narine, William Perkins, Ruman Raees, Johnson Charles, Aaron Lilley, Nitish Kumar, Josh Cobb, James Fuller, Jhonathan Foo, Yasir Bhatti, Jade Darenbach, Terrance Hinds and Jeavor Royals.
In the beginning, so many people from all the teams of the tournament believed that we would be run over the first year, Bhatti said. Almost everyone doubted us after our first loss, especially the comment on the second pitch about the eagles not flying high enough by the tournament organizers.
After the second loss, two in a row, we still believed. The team fought the next two games the same way Clarion County workers do every day. After the next two victories, no thought was given to how high these eagles could fly.
The teams campaign did not start as we hoped, said Bhatti. The team didn’t get a chance to practice much together as players flew over from Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, the West Indies, the United Kingdom and other locations.
Bhatti always told the team to just do their best. While hopes of making it to the playoffs were very slim, the Clarion County Eagles made it happen. By convincingly winning the next two matches, they secured a place in the semi-finals. The team fought back after two consecutive defeats and showed everyone what Clarion stands for.
Unfortunately, in the Somersest Cavs/22 Yards semi-final, the Eagles lost by just one point. The Cavaliers were undefeated, finishing with a total of 200, while Clarion County scored 199 points.
The match was a nail-biter and went on until the final pitch was played, with some analysts saying it was the best game organizers and the public had seen in US Open history, Bhatti said. Cavaliers 22 Yards, an experienced team, won the tournament in a one-sided final.
We will come back stronger next year. We were happy to make it to the top four in our first year, Bhatti said. It was heartbreaking to lose by just one point in the last four. I have to be honest, it will hurt for a while, but that’s part of the game.
Personally, the memories that came from a team committed to playing a role for the team and doing it together will remain very close to my heart. Stars, professional cricketers dropped their individual prestige for team performance and that was special, he continued.
Special thanks to our sponsors, TerraWorks Inc. and Burford & Henry Real Estate Services, Umer Shafique for being the lead organizer, Juber Hanna for being the Eagles tournament manager, and Roshni Chasmawala for reporting on the team and the tournament organizers, Bhatti said. We’ll be back, stronger and better.
Sources
2/ https://www.thecourierexpress.com/the_leader_vindicator/news/local/clarion-cricket-team-finds-success-at-u-s-open/article_4d158089-45f3-5764-952c-007c0a0c15ac.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]