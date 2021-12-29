College Football Schedule: What Bowl Games Are On Today? Times, TV channels for December 29





As the bowling season progresses, several higher profile teams in college football will compete in some big matchups. Several prominent names are featured on Wednesday, including three teams that have played in the College Football Playoff. First, it will be a Maryland vs. Virginia Tech at the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. After that, Clemson will play his first non-CFP bowl game since the 2014 season, when it plays Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl. The evening ends with a match-up of two teams playing for CFP spots late in the season, with Pac-12 runner-up Oregon taking on Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Interested in seeing Wednesday’s bowl game action? Sporting News has everything you need to know to tune in. LAKE: Watch college football bowl games live with fuboTV (7 days free trial) College Football Schedule: What Games Are Today? Here’s the full schedule for Wednesday’s bowl games with information on how to watch each match live. Wednesday December 29 Scale matchup Time (ET) Channel New Era pinstripe bowl Maryland vs. Virginia Tech 2:15 pm ESPN, fuboTV Cheez It Bowl Clemson vs. the State of Iowa 5:45 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Valero Alamo Bowl oregon vs. Oklahoma 9:15 pm ESPN, fuboTV Maryland vs. Virginia Tech Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has had a stellar season, passing the 12th most passing yards among FBS players with 3,595 with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. With the sophomore signal-caller at the helm, the Terrapins average the 33rd-most yards per game at 437.8. He will face a challenging Hokies defense that allowed 53rd passing yards per game between the FBS defenses at just 219.9 per game. BENDER: Picks, predictions for all bowl games in 2021-22 Clemson vs. the State of Iowa It wasn’t the season Tigers fans have been accustomed to in recent years, and the off-season has continued Clemson’s woes as both Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott and Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables have left for head coach positions. However, the Tigers are still looking to finish the season strong in the Cheez-It Bowl against the state of Iowa. Clemson allowed the ninth fewest yards per game at 308.4 and the second fewest points per game at 15.0. However, the Tigers will face off on Wednesday against Iowa State running back Breece Hall, who has the sixth most rushing yards per game with 122.7 with 20 rushing touchdowns. MORE: Updated list of bowling cancellations for 2021-22 oregon vs. Oklahoma Both Oregon and Oklahoma are entering this bowl game with different head coaches than those who started the season. Mario Cristobal heads to Miami, while Lincoln Riley heads west to USC. This should remain one of the highlights of the bowling season as the Sooners boast the No. 10 scoring offense in the nation (38.4 points per game) behind standout freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who has scored 1870 yards, 18 touchdowns since. and four interceptions succeeded. taking over from Spencer Rattler. The Ducks are 25th in rushing offense with 203.2 yards per game, with Travis Dye running back for 1,118 yards on 193 carries with 15 touchdowns. How to watch, live stream college football games Each of the bowl games is broadcast on national television, with all games being broadcast by ESPN. Fans can stream the games on fuboTVor on WatchESPN.

