Rivard: One last look at 2021

With 2022 only a few days to go, here’s my humble contribution to last year’s reviews in tennis.

Ashleigh Barty, who spent the entire 12 months at World No. 1 with a record 428 (84%), added five titles to her trophy cabinet, including the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Honorable Mention: Barbora Krejcikova. Her record of 4,519 (70%) and her first three titles, including Roland-Garros, gave her a spectacular boost from number 65 to number 5.

After hesitating about who to choose, I went with Novak Djokovic, if only because he came this one close to a Calendar Slam. He fought in seven finals, won five titles, including three Slams, and took a record 557 (89%) to finish the year at No. 1 for a record seventh time.

Honorable Mention: Daniil Medvedev, the reason I hesitated. While Djokovic’s tennis waned after Wimbledon, Medvedev stepped on the accelerator. He finished with a record 6313 (83%) and four titles, including his first Slam, was second in the ATP Finals and took the Davis Cup crown for Russia.

Highlight of the year in the WTA

Emma Raducanu, who made it through the USOpen qualifier and main draw without dropping a single set in 10 games to raise the winner’s trophy, is the undisputed highlight of the past season in women’s tennis.

Highlight of the year in the ATP

Novak Djokovic made another signature comeback at Roland-Garros. In his masterclass resilience, he taught Stefanos Tsitsipas and came back from a two-set deficit, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Most impressive jump in the WTA rankings

Simple math means credit goes to Emma Raducanu, which rose 326, from No. 345 to No. 19. That’s a whopping 315 spots between June 27 and September 12.

Honorable Mention: Leylah Fernandez, who ascended to World No.24 from No.88 (64 places).

Most impressive jump in the ATP rankings

Jenson Brooksby, who moved up 254 places from number 338 to number 23, wins in this category.

Honorable Mention: Carlos Alcaraz, who jumped 109 places, from No.141 to No.32.

Breakout Player of the Year in the WTA

Emma Raducanu, see above.

Honorable Mention: Leylah Fernandez, see above.

Breakout player of the year in the ATP

Casper Ruud from Norway was unstoppable. He rose from number 22 to number 8, playing in six finals and collecting five titles, including three back-to-back-to-back ATP250 crowns. His record is 5717 (77%).

Honorable Mention: Cameron Norrie, who started at number 74 and finished at number 12, competed in four finals and won two.

Favorite tennis moment in the WTA

Leylah Fernandezjong, spirited, talented and so mature at only 19 years old. Born after the events of 2001, she was still empathetic and insightful enough to add these few words in her court interview after her loss in the USOpen final on September 11: I know this day was especially difficult for New York and everyone in the United States. I just want to say that I hope I can be as strong and resilient as New York has been for the past 20 years. Relive the great moment here.

Favorite tennis moment in the ATP

Equally mature and brilliant is Flix Auger-Aliassime. At the USOpen, in his post-match interview on ESPN after beating USA’s Frances Tiafoe at Arthur Ashe Stadium, he acknowledged how important the match was, well beyond just tennis. We’ve come a long way, Frances and I, he said. Our families come from difficult backgrounds, both of us. So, to be here today to bring new faces to tennis, to hopefully inspire kids in New York but also around the world, people watching, I hope we see many new faces in tennis in the future. I’m lucky Frances and I can be part of that group that inspires others.

Photo: camera work VS

Happy New Year, tennis fans! Health and happiness for everyone!

