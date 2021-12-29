Tim Paine’s departure has caused friction between Australian players and Cricket Australia board

Ashes Glory has been getting all the attention, but senior players haven’t forgotten how ex-skipper Tim Paine was treated by Australian cricket managers.

Tim Paine works from home on his problems in Hobart while his teammates make light work of the English, but his treatment has led to a breach of trust between the administration and its players.

Paine was a popular player and widely loved in Australian cricket, but the game has moved on with hardly a mention of him since then.

The team have won the Ashes 3-0 with Pat Cummins captain for two Tests and Steve Smith stepping in as skipper when the bowler was banned from the Adelaide game due to Covid concerns.

Alex Carey has gotten into Paine’s old job behind the stumps and has done well in the early outings.

The former captain has not been seen since mid-November and there are concerns for his well-being with the fifth test scheduled for Hobart.

It was believed Paine would have stepped down after the Ashes and there could have been no more fitting goodbye than playing at his home ground.

The 37-year-old, who had a popular radio program in Hobart over the winter, had never played a Test in his own backyard.

The captain resigned after an old sexting scandal was made public, despite being investigated and cleared by the cricket integrity unit at the time.

His former teammates were disappointed with comments from acting board chairman Richard Freudenstein, which left them feeling further humiliated.

A cricket figure told The Australian that there was real bad luck.

“Players were made to feel like they were completely disposable,” said the source. “This is a serious problem for them. They don’t have confidence and they feel like they don’t have anyone to talk to, they don’t feel like there’s anyone to support them.”

Earlier this week, Todd Greenberg, Australian Cricketers Association chief executive, Gerard Whateley told SEN there was dissatisfaction with the handling of the situation and made that clear to Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley.

“The players feel it could have been handled differently and they feel the governing body was not behind their back at the time, to be completely brutally honest,” Greenberg said.

“We made Cricket Australia very clear, we thought there was another way to do this. We won’t always agree, despite the fact that Nick and I and Cricket Australia are developing better relationships and paths with them, it doesn’t mean we agree on every issue, healthy differences of opinion.”

Paine stepped away from cricket and asked for privacy while he and his family coped with the situation.

“He’s fine, that’s how I would describe Tim, he’s terribly disappointed that he’s not playing cricket and I’m disappointed that he isn’t playing cricket either, but we’re in close contact and we’ll see him through it,” said Greenberg.

Paine’s agent James Henderson asked to give the player some privacy after he made the decision to step down.

“Confirming that Tim Paine is stepping down for an indefinite hiatus from mental health,” he said at the time. “We are very concerned for his and Bonnie’s well-being and will not comment at this time.”

Paine and his wife were stalked by paparazzi in Hobart and the images of them and the two young children were sold to a publication.

Players sympathize with Paine taking over and helping to revive the image of the team after the Cape Town disaster. He was also integral to Smith and David Warner’s reintegration into the group after the sandpaper scandal.

Paine, then Vice Captain Cummins and ODI Skipper Aaron Finch worked over the winter on a new set of team values ​​that they presented at a players camp.

The players believe that cricket left Paine with no choice but to resign and the ACA made that clear in its initial reaction to his decision.

“With respect for Tim Paine’s decision, the ACA is saddened that he felt the need to resign as captain of the Australian test team,” the player’s body said in a statement.

“While regrettable, this was a historic mistake that was a private matter between consenting individuals. Tim fully cooperated in a Cricket Australia integrity investigation in 2018 in which he was acquitted.”

Paine left cricket saying he needed to sort things out with his family and didn’t want to distract the team.

“I am sorry for any damage this causes to the reputation of our sport and I think it is the right decision for me to step down as captain with immediate effect as I do not want this to become an unwanted disruption to the team that lies before us. the Ashes,’ he said.

“I have enjoyed the captaincy role and it has been the greatest privilege of my sporting life to lead the Australian cricket team. I am grateful for the support of my teammates and proud of what we have achieved together. I ask them for their understanding and forgiveness.”

Tim Paine's departure has caused friction between Australian players and Cricket Australia board