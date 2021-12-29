Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Fantasy Football Week 17: Tight Ends – Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate take on the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL, such as Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I’ll look at the players you’re most inquiring about to help you create the most effective starting lineup possible. For all your final fantasy lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Beginning of the week

Dallas Goedert at soccer team (1:00 p.m. ET, Fox): Goedert put down a big stinker last week, scoring just 4.8 fantasy points in a win over the Giants. However, I would keep faith in the veteran’s tight end as he has a great matchup on the slate when the Eagles take on Washington. Their defense saw to at least 14.7 fantasy points come to a close in three of their last four games, including Goedert’s 20.5 points in Week 15.

Bill Streicher-US TODAY Sports

Week 17 Begin ‘Em. Sit ’em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACK | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSE

Start ‘Em’

Rob Gronkowski at Jets (1pm ET, Fox): Gronkowski is on a two-game stinker streak, scoring a combined 8.2 fantasy points in that time. Anyway, I would keep rolling with him in a game against the Jets. Since Week 9, their defense has given up four touchdowns and the 10th most fantasy points for tight ends. Gronkowski also averages nearly 14 fantasy points per game in his career against the Men in Green.

Dawson Knox vs. Falcons (1:00 p.m. ET, Fox): Knox has scored the fifth most points among tight ends since Week 11, hitting the end zone four times in that time. With Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis (reserve/COVID-19 listing) both questioning this week, Knox should continue to produce good numbers against the Falcons. Their defense has allowed more than 15 points for two tight ends since Week 13.

Gerald Everett vs. Lions (4:25 PM ET, Fox): Everett has become a fine asset to his fantasy managers in recent weeks, scoring 10 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games and five of his last seven. That streak should continue against the Lions, who have awarded more than 10 fantasy points to three tight ends in their last two games. Their defense has also lost the third most points to the position since Week 9.

More begins

Hunter Henry vs. Jaguars (1pm ET, CBS)

Noah Fant at Chargers (4:05 PM ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Tyler Higbee at Ravens ($4,000)

Foster Moreau at Colts ($3,800)

Cole Kmet vs. Giants ($3,400)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Seat of the week

Mike Gesicki at Titans (1pm ET, CBS): Gesicki is hard to sit in such a thin position, so consider this more of a warning than a firm sit ’em. The Titans’ defense was tough on tight ends, with only three touchdowns and the fifth least fantasy pointing to the position. That includes holding fantasy superstar George Kittle to just 4.1 fantasy points last week and Hunter Henry to just 3.6 points back in week 12.

sit ’em

Evan Engram at Bears (1pm ET, CBS): Engram found the end zone against the Eagles last week, but he still hasn’t scored more than 7.3 fantasy points in four of his last six games. He also had just over 38 yards in his last eight games. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week in Chicago, as the Bears have allowed 37.6 yards per game and the eighth fewest fantasy points for opposing tight ends this season.

Jared Cook vs. Broncos (4:05 PM ET, CBS): Cook has racked up a respectable 8.8 or more fantasy points in three of his last five games, but this week’s matchup against the Broncos puts him on the outside of the top options in the narrow finishing position. This new version of the Orange Crush has struggled with tight ends, bringing a touchdown reception and an average of just 41.1 yards per game into position this season.

James O’Shaughnessy at Patriots (1pm ET, CBS): O’Shaughnessy has been one of the more attractive streamers in deep leagues as he has seen a total of 25 targets in his last five matches. However, he has failed to find the end zone all season, and a match in New England makes it difficult for him to start in the fantasy championship. The Patriots’ defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points to the enemy’s tight ends since Week 9.

more sitting

Austin Hooper at Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN Mon)

CJ Uzomah vs. Chiefs (1:00 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS fades

Mike Gesicki at Titans ($5,300)

Dalton Schultz vs Cardinals ($5,000)

Jared Cook vs Broncos ($3,700)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning Fantasy football analyst on Illustrated Sports and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the industry!