The state of Indian tennis: banned from the 100 club | tennis news

For a singles player looking to make a mark in professional tennis, breaking into the top 100 of the world rankings is a major barrier. The hundred club is also an accurate indicator of the health of the sport in a country.

Italy, for example, the burgeoning powerhouse of modern tennis, has nine men and two women in the current singles top 100. India has none.

The last time an Indian man or woman made it onto that list was a few years ago when Prajnesh Gunneswaran spent nine months in the ATP’s top 100 rankings from February to November 2019. He became only the third male player from the country to make it since the turn of the century. Somdev Devvarman extinguished a long Indian drought in the top-100 tank in August 2010 before Yuki Bhambri came along in October 2015.

Tennis is a sport where you are rewarded for being consistent, Bhambri said. And the top 100 spot reflects that.

Consistency and Indian tennis have not gone well together lately. Devvarmans’ career best in the world No. 62 in 2011 is the highest a singles player has gone out of the country since Ramesh Krishnan’s No. 23 in January 1985. Collectively, however, India’s top 100 trio of the 21st century has 123 weeks in, a far cry from when Krishnan went through the 1980s as a top-100 player for 10 straight years.

That was also the time when India’s footprint in that space was bigger and bolder. In the decade when ATP reached the computerized ranking (1973), there were five Indian singles players Vijay Amritraj, Anand Amritraj, Sashi Menon, Jasjit Singh and Krishnanam among the elite 100. Vijay reached 18th place in 1980 and five years later, Krishnan rose to 23rd place. Together with the Amritraj brothers, he kept Indian flavor in the top 100 in the 80s. Krishnan’s consistency carried through into the early next decade, which also saw the rise of Leander Paes as he crept into the singles top-100 in 1998 before finding greener pastures, and the top of the rankings, in doubles.

The fall

As the new century dawned, the country’s footprint in the club deteriorated. There had been no Indian top 100 male player for over a decade, a period that required the brilliance and spark of a young woman from Hyderabad to keep the visibility of India’s singles alive. Sania Mirza broke not only the glass ceiling but also the WTA top-100 rankings in February 2005, where she spent most of the next six years as she climbed to a career high world No. 27 in 2007.

But by then, the dizzying heights reached by the Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi combination had changed the face of doubles in the country, and Mirza quickly became a successful addition to it. Aside from an odd spark like Devvarman and Bhambri, India’s top-tier singles stars have faded since then.

Guys like Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan, each with different abilities, got close before falling back down the pecking order; the former climbed to 122 last year and the latter to 111 in 2018. Ankita Rainathe the only woman to carry the flag of India in top-level singles after Mirzahas persevered but only managed to break the top 100 code in doubles, with a highest ranking of 160 in singles to date.

The reason the line is drawn between 100 and 150 (ranked players) is that after a certain point you have to win a lot of Challenger events (ATP runner-up), Bhambri said. The structure is such that the majority of the ranking points are given to the winners and runners-up. So the guys who broke through (the top 100) would have done this by winning 2-3 tournaments a year.

The consistency grinds

Nagals’ promising two Challenger titles to date have been split between 2017 and 2019. Armed with an attractive serve and volley play, Ramkumar finally won his first Challenger title in Bahrain in November, after losing six finals before that. Prajnesh won two Challenger crowns and a few more second places in 2018, a run that propelled him into the top 100 in February 2019 from a 260th place finish for his first title in April 2018. Prajnesh competed in the main singles tournament in the four Grand Slams of 2019, losing the first round overall. Unable to make deep runs in the ATP tournaments and Slams and with wins drying up at Challenger level, he fell back to three-digit places in the same season.

Bhambri could tell. He was in the top 100 twice himself, first in 2015-16 and then in 2018, but both milestones were followed by injuries that prevented him from playing enough to maintain his position. He subscribes to the idea that staying in the top 100 is a lot harder than getting in as there is significant progress in physical, mental and skill level that not every player is capable of.

First, you try to reach that level by competing and winning in Challengers. Once you’re there, you suddenly find yourself playing the early rounds in ATP events and Slams against the top 100 players. And you have to beat them. So a lot of them get filtered there, and if you can’t keep up with that level, you fall back in order and go back to the Challenger level. For some it may be that; to me it was injuries, he said.

Stuck in a rut

India’s current crop, which has shown sporadic glimpses of that level, appears to be stuck in this cycle.

Nagal, 24, made some noise by beating Roger Federer at the 2019 US Open, winning the first round of the same Slam the following year and beating a top-50 player this year, but has been unable to steady tune of gigs. 27-year-old Ramkumar, India’s No. 1 in singles now after ending his more than a decade-long wait for the Challenger title, has beaten Dominic Thiem but has yet to find another gear to take another step higher despite having the wheels. in his game. At the age of 32, you wonder if Prajnesh has reached the pinnacle of his injury-stricken career. Bhambri himself is making another comeback from a long injury at the age of 29, in his quest to play his best tennis again.

Result? Not a single Indian singles player to earn a place in the main draw of the Grand Slam in 2021, other than a wild card for Nagal in Australia. No Indian flag in the singles top-100 chart for two years. No one close.