World Junior Hockey Championships: Canada vs. Austria summary and highlights





While much of the talk in the early days of the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship has been around top 2023 NHL Draft Russia prospect Matvei Michkov, Connor Bedard used a match against Austria to show why he is also a top prospect for that draft. Bedard became the youngest Canadian player to score four goals in a World Juniors game, and the 16-year-old could have achieved even more in Canada’s 11-2 win over Austria on Tuesday night. Most of them I was just before the net, with the stick on something, Bedard said. Everyone makes the game easy when you play with these guys here. It was a good game for our team and I was lucky to score those goals. It’s a short tournament so you want to get used to it quickly, but it’s only the second game, so we still have a long way to go and wanted to get better every game, said Bedard. It’s pretty special, said Elliot Desnoyers, who assisted on three of Bedard’s goals and had a big shot at the Bedard pass at the end of the game. I think it’s funny how he doesn’t react when he scores. He just acts normal. Some of his best moves didn’t even end in the back of the net. The last 16-year-old to score at least three goals in a game for Canada at the World Junior Championships was Wayne Gretzky. Of course, it’s pretty cool to hear your name with that guy, Bedard said. But it’s the second game of the tournament, so I try not to get too worked up. You can’t be an exceptional player without a high hockey IQ and Connor has that, Canadian coach Dave Cameron said after the game. Cameron said before the tournament that he wanted Bedard improvement away from the puck and says he’s seen improvement on that end of the ice too. Kent Johnson opened the scoring on power play 5:08 into the game on a one-off over Austrian goalkeeper Leon Sommer. Lukas Cormier doubled the lead 55 seconds later. Logan Stankoven made it 3-0 before Bedard scored two goals in 1:11 at the end of the first period. Bedard scored his third to open the scoring for the second period, earning him a natural hat-trick. Austria got on the board and made the score 6-1 when Lukas Necesany scored off Brett Brochu, who made his first start for Canada. Cole Perfetti scored to make it 7-1 in the third period before Bedard made it 8-1. Mason McTavish then scored two consecutive goals, before Mavrik Bourque scored Canada’s eleventh goal. Austria made it 11-2 on the power play when Mathias Bohm scored. Canada defeated Austria 64-22. Sommer made 53 saves, while Brochu made 20. Montreal Canadiens prospect Kaiden Guhle had an assist, was on the ice for five Canadian goals in 16:38 ice age and was a +4 on the night. Canadian coach Dave Cameron already used his bench quite evenly in this one as the team prepares to face Germany on Wednesday before going head-to-head against Finland on New Year’s Eve.

