The top 10 Jewish sports moments of 2021 The Forward









2021 was an exciting year in the Jewish sports world. (Collage by Grace Yagel)

(JTA) The clock has ended in 2021 and it has been an exciting year in the world of Jewish sport.

Of a very Jewish World Series to inspiring performances in the Olympics and Paralympic Games, Jewish athletes and teams have delivered impressive performances in all sports and around the world.

For the jewish sports report, we spent a year scouring highlights, news and news to pick our top 10 moments. It wasn’t easy, and some big milestones like Marvin Millers Hall of Fame Induction on Rosh Hashanah and Dolph Schayes Named One of the Greatest NBA’s Ever didn’t make the cut.

We would also be remiss not to mention a few important Jews who put up their cleats or sneakers or microphones in 2021.

Here are now the top 10 Jewish sports moments of 2021.

10. Greg Joseph’s winning kick against the Green Bay Packers

With seconds left in a tie between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings, Greg Joseph stepped up and made a clutch field goal, winning the match. Joseph, 27, is the NFL’s lone Jewish kicker and is having a breakthrough season of sorts in his third professional season.

He grew up in South Africa and Boca Raton, where he attended Jewish day schools until high school. The week before his winning kick, Joseph talked to JTA about his love for the Jewish community.

Emily Burack

9. Deni Avdija Becomes a Defensive Force

Deni Avdija earned plenty of American Jewish fans when he was drafted ninth overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2020 NBA draft, the highest pick ever for an Israeli basketball player. But while he showed flashes of promise in his rookie season, it was cut short due to an ankle injury.

So far this season, the 20-year-old 20-year-old has begun to attract attention with his play, in an unexpected way: on the defensive. He has been described as one of the Wizards’ most versatile defenders and a defensive stopper, and has been called up to defend some of the league’s biggest stars, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James.

And as a bonus for Jewish fans he has become a proud ambassador of Jewish and Israeli culture throughout the competition.

Gabe Friedman

8. Adam Fox wins the Norris Trophy

The NHL currently has a historically good group of Jewish players. From first-class brothers Jack and Quinn Hughes to the proud and publicly Jewish Zach Hyman, there is now a lot to be excited about as a Jewish hockey enthusiast. But last season’s Jewish highlight goes to the New York Rangers Jewish defender Adam Fox, who was awarded the James Norris Memorial Trophy in June as the best competition in his position. Fox earned the honor by leading NHL defenders with 42 assists and finishing second in total points with 47. He was also recognized as a first-team all-league.

Evelyn Frick

7.Ian Seidenfelds Angry at the Paralympics

At the 1992 Barcelona Paralympic Games, the Jewish athlete Mitchell Seidenfeld won the gold medal in table tennis. Last summer his son Ian Seidenfeld followed in his footsteps to take home the gold table tennis medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, disturbing defending champion Peter Rosenmeier of Denmark.

Ians’ gold medal was part of an incredible display for Jewish athletes at the Paralympic Games. Israeli swimmer Mark Malyaro won gold in the 400m freestyle in the S7 category and in the men’s 200 meter medley in the SM7 category breaking his own world record in the final race; para-rower Moran Samuel, also from Israel, took home a silver medal in the poor only event; and Australian swimmer Matt Levy won a gold medal in the Mens 4100 m freestyle 34 pts event and a bronze in the Mens 100 m breaststroke SB6.

Evelyn Frick

6. Diego Schwartzman won his hometown Argentina Open

Argentine Jewish tennis star Diego Schwartzmanwon his hometown Argentina Open for the first time this year, and it clearly meant a lot to him.

I’m very happy, I wanted to play well today, the atmosphere was spectacular, Schwartzman said crying after the game. I have no words, only emotion and happiness.

It was an emotional year overall for Schwartzman. He grew up playing with the Hacoaj Jewish community center in Tigre, a city in the province of Buenos Aires. In December, the center called their center court after him. The sign now reads Born and Raised in Hacoaj. Top 10 tennis worldwide (2020). Olympic representative. Member of the Argentina Davis Cup team. Talent, perseverance, Jewish values, humility. A symbol and pride of Hacoaj.

Schwartzman, the world’s best Jewish tennis player at the moment, had a strong season and closed the year ranked No. 13 in the world. He won $1.7 million in prize money this year and made it deep into the French Open (before losing to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals). He also played in his first Olympics.

Emily Burack

5. Linoy Ashram becomes the first Israeli woman to win gold

Also in Tokyo Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram history made, with the narrowest margins.

The 22-year-old won gold in the all-around rhythmic gymnastics competition, breaking through a string of Russian gold medalists since the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Ashram narrowly beat its Russian competitor, scored just 0.15 point higher than Dina Averina. The Russian Olympic Committee called the result an injustice and filed an official inquiry. But the International Gymnastics Federation rejected all allegations of unfair judging.

Ashram became the first Israeli woman to ever win a gold medal, and an instant celebrity in her native country.

I was especially proud of the fact that I could prove to others that although this sport [has been] dominated by Eastern Europeans, I could win it and I could add something new to it, Ashram told JTA.

Emily Burack

4. The winning streak of Yeshiva University

It’s the longest current winning streak in college basketball, and, at least on paper, one of the most unlikely: The Maccabees of Yeshiva University, a modern Orthodox school in New York City, have won 50 consecutive games, dating back to 2019.

Several COVID pandemic waves and a canceled NCAA Division III tournament later, the Macs were finally recognized in the sports world this year, from ESPN nasty the NBA nasty their own campus, where the words basketball and powerhouse were never used in the same sentence before.

Games were almost empty. Now, with the win streak, if you’re not there half an hour before the game starts, you won’t get a seat, a fan recently told New York Jewish Week.

Gabe Friedman

3. The first two Orthodox Jews were drafted into the MLB

Why can’t I be the first?Jacob Steinmetz asks.

Steinmetz (17) made history in July when he became the first observant Orthodox Jewish player to be called up to Major League Baseball. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound pitcher was selected 77th overall in the third round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Just a day later he was joined by Elie Kligman, who was caught in the 20th round by the Washington Nationals. The 18-year-old switch-hitter can play catcher and shortstop and has thrown the ball 90 miles per hour as a pitcher.

Steinmetz keeps kosher and keeps the Sabbath, although he pitches on the Sabbath. To avoid using transportation on Shabbat, he has booked hotels close enough to games that he can walk to them

Kligman does not play on Shabbat, telling: The New York Times, That day of Shabbas is before God. I’m not going to change that.

The two prospects hadn’t met before being drafted but have gotten to know each other since then. Earlier this month, the couple attended a Yeshiva University basketball game. Steinmetz’s father happens to be the team coach.

Jacob Gurvis

2. Sue Bird Wins Her Fifth Olympic Gold Medal

Jewish basketball legend Sue Vogel en route to her fifth Olympics this summer in Tokyo, and took home her fifth gold medal and became, alongside teammate Diana Taurasi, the only basketball players (men or women) to ever achieve that feat.

Bird, 40, also became the oldest basketball player to win gold. She said in a post-game interview that these Olympics would be her last.

As if that wasn’t enough, Bird too served as the flag bearer of Team USA at the opening ceremony.

The ceremony was great for Jewish athletes in other ways: for the first time, the ceremony honored the Israeli athletes killed in Munich.

bird wax one of the many Jewish athletes who took part in the Olympics, and one of six Jews who won gold. Other notable wins includedAshram; Australian paddler Jessica Fox, who gold won in canoe slalom, an event recently open to women because of her advocacy; Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat gold won men’s floor exercise; and American volleyball player Alix Klinemantook the gold with her partner April Ross in women’s beach volleyball.

Emily Burack

1. Jews in the World Series

The 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves was historically Jewish, and no moment summed up that fact better than a seemingly mundane run in the second inning of the Braves’ decisive Game 6 win.

Astros slugger Alex Bregman stepped on the board and cut Braves ace Max Frieds second throw to right field, where Pederson game easily caught the ball for our number two. On the scorecard, the flyout was insignificant. But for Jewish fans, the piece showed three Jewish players playing on the biggest sports stage.

Backup catcher **Garrett Stubbs ** also made Houston’s roster, bringing the total number of Jewish players in the Series to four.

Fried stood out with his performance, dominating a talented Astros lineup and overcoming a potentially serious injury to pitch six shutout innings in the Braves series – the win. Just days later, Fried won his first Silver Slugger award and second golden glove.

During the postseason, Pederson, Nicknamed Joctober for his track record of playoff success, took the competition by storm with his clutch and his flashy pearl necklace. Pederson has now won two consecutive World Series.

Jacob Gurvis

