New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley tries not to think of ACL tear in exchange for Soldier Field

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — This Sunday, Saquon Barkley’s first game is back at Soldier Field in Chicago, where he tore the ACL in his right knee just over 15 months ago. Not that he’s trying to think of the moment everything changed.

Closure returning to the spot that may have changed the trajectory of his career? New. That’s not how Barkley sees it either. He tries at all costs to stop thinking about the ‘what if’ of the situation.

“I try not to think about it,” Barkley told the Chicago Bears on Sunday before his struggling New York Giants. “But it happened. I really try not to think about it, I think, probably more last year [I did], but this is a very different season.”

There really wasn’t much to the injury that occurred in week 2 of the 2020 season and cost Barkley the last 14 games. He ran to the right sideline when his right knee gave out while trying to plant during a tackle from safety Eddie Jackson.

2 Related

Barkley hasn’t been the same player since. He has rushed 461 yards and two touchdowns on 130 runs this season.

“No, I don’t think ‘I hate the pitch’,” Barkley said on Wednesday. “I’m excited to be healthy enough to go out and play another game. Like I said, you never know when these opportunities will be taken away from you. That’s my whole mindset cherish these last two games that we have and go out and try to finish on a high level.”

It was not a great season for Barkley and the Giants (4-11). He slowly began to recover from the serious injury and just as he appeared to be recovering some of the blast that made him Offensive Rookie of the Year, he stepped on one of the feet of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis in Week 5. A ankle injury sidelined him for the next four games.

That injury still persists. Barkley, who was last in the NFL among qualifying running backs with 3.5 yards per carry, did not practice on Wednesday. Keeping it out of opening practice has become a weekly maintenance issue.

But Barkley said afterwards that there is no thought of closing things down. The Giants see no reason for that either.

“I know Saquon has struggled with some things this year,” said coach Joe Judge earlier this week. “Had a traumatic injury last year – that’s a tough recovery. He’s dealt with some other things as well. The ankle in the Dallas game, it stuck all year. … many ways, like most players in the NFL at this time of year Nobody is really 100 percent, but he struggles through a lot of things for us.

“As for the long-term question for the rest of the year, none of our medical staff has spoken to me at this time about anything related to that.”

Barkley still believes he has something to play for. After Chicago, the Giants close with an NFC East matchup with the Washington Football Team.

“You just have to have a heart. That’s what we have to have,” Barkley said. “We should hang our hat on that. It’s the heart. It’s the name on the back of your sweater. I think [offensive assistant] Jody [Wright] said it to me last week and [running back Devontae Booker] and some guys, like, there’s going to be a little kid in the stands who’s never seen you play before, so you have to take all those things into account as well.

“Obviously, the season hasn’t gone the way we’d like it to be, but we just have to go out there and fight for each other too. That’s another thing — heart, pride, your last name, those little kids who are still look, and for each other.”

It’s been a tough year for the #2 overall pick in 2018, and frustration seems to be mounting. During Wednesday’s Zoom press conference, Barkley was sometimes curt. He was unavailable on a conference call Sunday after the game and Monday, despite repeated requests after an embarrassing offensive performance in a 34-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley said on Wednesday it was a matter of “timing”, although his face and body language seemed to indicate otherwise.

But Barkley reiterated that he hopes to stick with the Giants for the long haul — that these last two games of the season won’t be his last in New York. He is set to play on the fifth year option of his rookie contract next season.

Barkley, 24, said he isn’t even thinking about the possibility that this is the end of the first chapter of his professional career.

“No, I don’t. I can’t control those things. I can’t control them. I can’t have that thought process,” he said. “My thought process comes in every day and try to be a leader that I can for the team and try to improve physically, mentally and all of the above.

“Like I said, with these last two games, especially with Chicago, try to finish on a high note and play for each other.”