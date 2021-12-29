Live Cricket Score: South Africa vs India, 1st Test, Day 4, Centurion | Cricbuzz.com

South Africa needs 205 to win

STUMP Jasprit Bumrah’s double attack late in the day has once again put India in a dominant position, ending the tenacious stance between Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen by sacking the latter and taking over the wicket of night watchman Keshav Maharaj. South Africa needs 211 more runs to win with six wickets in hand. But with rain expected to play a big part on Thursday, it is unlikely that India or South Africa will be able to win. The wicket had calmed down a bit in the last session as it had hit a lot, but India will wonder if it was taking too much time in the second innings.

TEA Another action packed session with eight wickets and 117 runs scored has given India a lead in the match. South Africa, who lost Aiden Markram early in the chase, need 283 more runs to win. It’s a steep climb for South Africa, as is India, who may be racing against the clock for the remainder of the game to take out the hosts amid the threat of rain.

WICKET South Africa was hit early. Second consecutive Test failure for Aiden Markram. Again, being cleaned up by Mohammed Shami.

EVERYTHING OFF Marco Jansen has cleared Mohammed Siraj to take his fourth wicket of the innings to end India’s second innings at 174. However, with a 304 lead, India has enough on the board to go for the win, but will they have enough time? the question.

DEEPU SAYS: South Africa has successfully chased 300+ goals in a home test just once before in the fourth inning – 335 vs Australia in Durban in 2001/02

Rishabh Pant’s counterattack has completely taken South Africa’s momentum away.

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane – The bad run of India’s famous middle class continues. In just over 35 minutes since Tea, the trio has been fired. Two more wickets for Marco Jansen and one for Lungi Ngidi. However, the lead is a formidable 241

LUNCH In a rather slow session, India managed to score 61 runs and lost two wickets, to the nighttime batters – KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur. It was a test period for the batters that involved variable bounce. The visitors have extended the lead beyond the 200 point mark and would try to set the pace.

WICKET KL Rahul’s patient sojourn has come to an end. Looking for Lungi Ngidi, he gains an edge over the slipfielder.

DROPPED Cheteshwar Pujara nearly survives after chipping the ball straight to the short mid-wicketfielder. It should have been an easy catch for Kagiso Rabada, but he put it down.

WICKET Shardul Thakur helped India get through the last few minutes of the game yesterday and nearly half an hour today, although he only scored 10. But he did his job before falling into Kagiso Rabada.

Hello and welcome to the fourth day of the first test between South Africa and India, which will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. With rain forecast tomorrow, this could very well be the last day of play and India will be forced to press a result. With 18 wickets lost on Day 2, India is in a comfortable position with a 146-run lead. However, if South Africa succeeds in triggering a collapse like yesterday, the game could take a different turn. Which way will the game go on Wednesday?

Prakash: Shami Restores India’s Grip on Centurion

Telford: Crumbling Fort Centurion must be rebuilt