College Football Predictions, Odds: Expert Picks for Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia bowl games

After months of speculating about who would make it to the College Football Playoff, it’s time to finally play the games. No. 1 Alabama will face No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, while No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl. They are two fantastic matchups with different storylines intertwined throughout the respective games.

Will Cincinnati shock the world and bring Alabama down? Will Georgia recover from the loss to Alabama? Will Michigan continue to prove the entire nation wrong? And of course, will Bama take his final step in a bid to win consecutive titles for the first time in a decade?

All these questions will soon be answered in two games that should keep us busy, but you know what makes entertaining games even more exciting? Bet on them. As far as looking for your best bets, let the expert gamblers here at CBS Sports – experts at betting, not necessarily winning – help you make the most informed decisions.

So here are my thoughts on what we’re most likely to see on Friday during the College Football Playoff Semifinals, along with plenty of picks from my fellow writers. Odds are through Caesars Sportsbook

2021 Cotton Bowl: (1) Alabama vs. (4) Cincinnati

Scatter: If there is a blowout in the CFP semi-finals, this is the game most likely to bid. The spread suggests as much as Alabama will face Cincinnati, the first Group of Five team to ever play for a national championship since the BCS began. We’ve seen this story a few times. This is Alabama’s seventh playoff appearance, having gone 5-1 in its first six semifinals with its only loss to Ohio State in 2014. The five wins have come by an average of 20.2 points, with the closest game being a 45-34. victory over Oklahoma in the 2018 Orange Bowl that led Bama 28-0 before OU joined the party.

Will that happen again? There is a good chance! Cincinnati has had an excellent pass rush all season, which will come in handy against this Bama attack. If you leave Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in the bag and let his receivers come open, he will tear you apart. You have to make him uncomfortable and move him to have a chance. Not sure if Cincinnati can pull off that feat as this offensive line from Crimson Tide will be better than any line the Bearcats have seen this season.

At the back, Cincinnati has top defenders in Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant to slow the Alabama receivers down, but no one can cover Jameson Williams for 60 minutes. On the other side of the ball, the Bearcats need Desmond Ridder to play one of the best games of his life to keep up with the Alabama attack, and I don’t see it happening. My heart hopes for an exciting, exciting game, but my head tells me there won’t be much drama in this fourth quarter.Choose: Alabama -13.5

Total: While I don’t like either side of the total, I’d rather be on the over if I’m going either way. Cincinnati’s defense has been phenomenal this season, but as I wrote above, I’m not confident it can withstand this attack in Alabama. Whether Alabama covers the spread or not, I don’t see much results in this game where Bama doesn’t score at least 30 points, and there’s a good chance the tide will come in the 40s on its own. So whether it’s a blowout or not, it should be a high-scoring affair as opposed to a brawl.Choice: more than 58

2021 Orange Bowl: (2) Michigan vs. (3) Georgia

Scatter: These teams are so similar that it’s hard to imagine scenarios where either side could pull away from the other. Both attacks are based on running the ball behind an excellent attack line that can wear out the opponent’s defenses and break them in the second half. Both have attacks that are overlooked by a few quarterbacks who are not elite, but the more traditional “game manager” types. Then there are the defenses. Georgia has an elite front seven that has proved impenetrable to almost everyone it has dealt with this year. Michigan has an elite pass rush led by Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

I think the back of those defenses could be the difference. Georgia’s secondary is the defense’s weak point – though it’s still pretty good! — and was exposed by Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Michigan’s secondary is better and has an X factor in Daxton Hill, who is able to help against the run, but is also able to cover receivers and tight ends like Georgia’s Brock Bowers. I don’t think that’s enough to lead Michigan to victory, but it’s enough to keep the Bulldogs from retreating. So as I stare at that hook on the seven in the spread, I can’t help but go with the Wolverines. If somehow the spread gets under seven before kick-off, I’d take Georgia. That margin seems paper thin.Select: Michigan +7.5

Total:It seems counter-intuitive, but I’ll get over it. Yes, these are great defenses, but those defenses have overshadowed two good fouls. Georgia’s offense is ranked first nationally in success rate and seventh in points per ride. Michigan ranks sixth in pass rate and eighth in points per ride. While I don’t see this game turning into some sort of 80-point shootout, a 27-20 final is well within the likely range of outcomes. Let’s blur the general consensus.Choice: over 45.5″

