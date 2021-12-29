Sports
Nordin, Reed and Aguirre at All-NWA Democrat-Gazette Tennis Picks
BOYS SINGLES OF THE YEAR
JACOB NORDINE
SCHOOL: Fayetteville
CLASS: sophomore
REMARKABLE: Roared from the back burner to stunningly claim the boys’ 6A singles championship over favorite Carter Swope 7-5, 6-3. … Helped Bulldogs claim the team championship. … Nordin’s run started with a victory over 6A-Central’s top class, Isaiah Bordador, in the quarterfinals. … Also played in the state overall tournament, losing to Joe Patton of Jonesboro in the semifinals.
THAT’S WHAT HE SAID: “I wasn’t very confident about it, but after I beat Bordador I felt pretty good. I think I was a bit overwhelmed at the beginning when I looked at the draw. But after I beat Isaiah I felt pretty confident I felt really good about how I played At the conference I lost to Carter 6-4, 6-4 but I was in the game I knew I had to do the little things Next year I know “It’s going to be a little nerve-wracking. I know I’ll have a target on me. If they beat me, they’ll know they’re up there, so I have to hold on. There will definitely be a bit of pressure.”
DOUBLE TEAM OF THE YEAR
BOYCE REEDandSANTIAGO AGUIRRE
SCHOOL: Bentonville
CLASS: Both are freshmen
REMARKABLE: Freshmen quickly made their mark in 6A tennis by winning the 6A-West Conference Championship and the No. 1 seed in the 6A state tournament. Finished second at 6A state tournament against Stefan Tudoreanu and Alex Wells 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. Advance to the semifinals of the state general tournament, falling 6-0.6-2 in the semifinals. Both deserved all the credit.
THAT’S THEY SAY: It was a bit of an odd situation with our team wanting to play together, said Reed. So the coaches decided since we were freshmen that they would put us together so we could play all four years of high school together. We got together in the middle of the season. In the beginning it took some getting used to, but once we got used to each other, it went fine.
We won our first game together and I thought this could be a good season for us, said Aguirre. The more we played, we just learned how to play each other. We played our best in the conference tournament. We could have played better. Our opponents played very well, but we could have played better. Next year I think we can play a lot better after playing as freshmen this year.
