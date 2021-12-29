IIHF cancels rest of 2022 Junior Hockey World Championships due to COVID-19 cases





The IIHF announced on Wednesday that it has canceled the remainder of the 2022 World Junior Championships due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases among players. IIHF officials met Wednesday afternoon to discuss how to continue the tournament despite COVID concerns, but those in attendance decided cancellation was the best course of action. The news comes on the heels of three tournament games that have been forfeited in the past 24 hours after positive tests began to surface. On Tuesday, the US forfeited their game to Switzerland after two players contracted the virus, and on Wednesday positive cases forced the Czech Republic to confiscate against Finland and Russia to confiscate against Slovakia. “We owed it to the participating teams to do our best to create the conditions necessary for this event to be a success,” said IIHF President Luc Tardif. “Unfortunately this was not enough. We now have to take some time and concentrate to get all the players and team staff home safely.” The tournament was held in Alberta for the second year in a row, but unlike the 2021 Edmonton event, players and staff were not in a bubble environment that would provide additional protection against the virus. Teams stayed in hotels open to the public, and with the highly contagious Omicron variant, even the most vigilant adherence to protocols could not completely prevent disease. Several teams expressed frustration with tournament organizers that the bubble environment was not as safe as advertised. Teams in Red Deer shared the hotel with the general public, including a large wedding party. “Since the start of the pandemic, we have always made the health and safety of event participants and the community in general a priority, and given the news that we have encountered positive cases in the World Juniors environment, we understand and support decision to cancel the remainder of the event,” Scott Smith, president of Hockey Canada and CEO Tom Renney said in a joint statement. “While we know this is the right decision, we sympathize with all participants who have been given the opportunity to represent their country on the world stage and who will not be able to realize that dream in its entirety.”

