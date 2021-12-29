Hokies Fall to Terrapins in 2021 New Era Pinstripe Bowl





Game Recap: Football | 29-12-2021 17:45:00

NEW YORK (AP) Tarheeb Still gave up 92 yards for a touchdown, Taulia Tagovailoa threw 70 and 32 yards touchdown passes to Darryl Jones, and the sudden scores led Maryland to win 54-10 over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday. Tarheeb Still gave up 92 yards for a touchdown, Taulia Tagovailoa threw 70 and 32 yards touchdown passes to Darryl Jones, and the sudden scores led Maryland to win 54-10 over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday. The game belonged to Tagovailoa, an Alabama transfer and younger brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. He threw 265 yards and the two TD passes brought his season total to 26, equaling Maryland’s record. The game’s MVP, Tagovailoa, helped the Terrapins (7-6) beat the Hokiesat Yankee Stadium. In the second quarter, Tagovailoa tied with Jones for the deep play and a 14-3 lead. Tagovailoa hit Jones again in the third quarter for a 34-10 lead that propelled the Terps to their first bowl win since 2010. Jones, a senior wide receiver, had never caught a touchdown pass in his first 40 games. He had two and finished with 111 yards receiving against the Hokies (6-7). Antwain Littleton II added a 4-yard rushing TD for Maryland and Joseph Petrino answered the Hokies’ lone touchdown with a 44-yard field goal with 59 seconds left in the top half for a 24-10 lead. Roman Hemby scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter. The Hokies’ signature “Enter Sandman” song sounded before the game — the Metallica classic was usually played towards the end of games at Yankee Stadium — and had fans and players jumping on another chilly Pinstripe Bowl game day. The Terrapins never gave up and played nothing like a team that lost six out of seven in one piece. Virginia Tech QB Connor Blumrick fumble in the fourth quarter and Greg Rose scooped the loose ball and ran 11 yards for a touchdown and a 47-10 lead. Coby McDonald capped the score with a 20-yard run that made it 54-10, earning coach Mike Locksley’s first win over seven seasons and two programs. GO BOWLING Five bowl games were wiped out due to COVID-19 before the Pinstripe Bowl, and other bowls had to replace teams for the same reason. New York Yankees president Randy Levine praised Virginia Tech and Maryland for being “extremely careful” with their health protocols. YANKEE CONNECTION The Hokies have a special bond with the Yankees after the April 16, 2007 shooting on the Virginia Tech campus that left 32 dead. The Yankees donated $1 million to the Hokie Spirit Memorial Fund and followed the next season with an exhibition game against Virginia Tech on the Blacksburg campus. The Yankees wore caps in the orange and maroon of the Hokies, with their ”NY” decal on the front and a ”VT” logo on the side. Returning favor at the Pinstripe Bowl, the Hokies wore the interlocking ”NY” on their helmets. The winner of the Pinstripe Bowl receives the George M. Steinbrenner Trophy. “He’s here in thought. This game is all about him,” Levine said of the late Yankees owner. NEXT ONE The Hokies will play their first game under Price on September 3 at Old Dominion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2021/12/29/virginia-tech-football-game-recap-maryland-pinstripe-bowl.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos