Holiday Bowl Can’t Find Replacement College Football Team, Cancels Game

The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl was officially canceled Wednesday morning — a day after UCLA pulled out of the game over concerns about COVID-19, leaving NC State frustrated with the way the entire situation had been handled.

UCLA announced on Tuesday that it was unable to play the game just over four hours before kick-off. Sports director Martin Jarmond said in a statement that UCLA medical staff deemed it unsafe for the Bruins to play after Tuesday’s COVID-19 test results.

Holiday Bowl and NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan spent the rest of Tuesday looking for a replacement team, interacting with about 10 different teams. But given the short notice and the challenging logistics, they could not find a replacement.

“Finding another team is too much,” Corrigan told ESPN on Wednesday from the San Diego airport as NC State prepared to fly home. “There are teams of 5-7 that stopped playing Thanksgiving weekend, and other teams that let their players go home and their staff was gone. It’s not like there are 10 teams waiting. It’s been very hard because you a bunch of great young men, some of whom are seniors, some of whom have played their last game and tell them they can’t play? You don’t want to do that. Nobody wants to do that.”

What continues to bother the Wolfpack is the lack of communication. Corrigan said NC State — including players — found out that UCLA couldn’t play based on a tweet from a college football reporter, not the Bruins.

Corrigan said he spoke to Jarmond on Wednesday morning and Jarmond apologized about the whole situation. When Corrigan asked him about the lack of communication on Tuesday, Jarmond told Corrigan he would find out “in real time.”

“It’s hard not to be really upset about how it all went,” Corrigan said. “It’s very hard to find out on Twitter before you talk to someone.”

UCLA released a statement Wednesday saying it was “disappointed to everyone that we couldn’t get on the field”. According to the statement, the team’s medical staff had concluded that it was “unsafe” for Bruins players to compete based on “COVID protocols involving a number of players”.

NC State coach Dave Doeren scratched his head on Wednesday morning.

“It’s not the fact that we couldn’t play UCLA. If they had those medical problems, that’s just life,” Doeren told ESPN. “We are not angry about that. We are angry that they should have known four hours before the game that this was a possibility, and the communication would have been great. They had an idea anyway. A heads up so we would Being able to call schools out there to at least play would have been good.”

UCLA had several players who would miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols, but Doeren said there was no indication of ongoing problems in San Diego. At a pre-game press conference on Monday, UCLA coach Chip Kelly said they would test until game time.

“What’s going on is that obviously our unvaccinated kids are being tested earlier in the week, but anyone who has symptoms is being tested after they report symptoms,” Kelly said Monday. “You Could Let Someone Go” [Tuesday] on match day. So we keep our fingers crossed for you. Our whole mentality was, ‘If we have 11, we’ll play.'”

On Wednesday, Doeren said that NC State knew UCLA had four players who would be out but never had the inclination for it to be more than that.

“You heard [Kelly] talk at the press conference that I attended’, said Doeren. “They keep an eye on things and as long as they have eleven, they will play. There was no indication or communication that this could happen on their side so we are disappointed with that.

“Our players came from all the way across the country, and we had 10% of our players’ families who could even afford to come, so they’re away from their families for Christmas and sacrificed a lot. And to have the game taken away without communication was unsportsmanlike and a bad feeling.”

Doeren said his team had zero COVID-19 issues moving towards a game that was very important to the Wolfpack program. At 9-3, NC State went for the second time in school history for a season of 10 wins.

Holiday Bowl officials came to the NC State team meeting Wednesday morning and handed them the bowl trophy. Doeren said NC State will count this as a win in their record books, regardless of how the NCAA views the game.

“I think it’s a consolation because it certainly doesn’t feel like a no-contest when one team was ready and the other was not,” said Doeren. “Our guys did the right things, 100% of them, so it’s hard. I’m sad for them.”