Sports
Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup and raises doubts at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from this week’s ATP Cup in Sydney, organizers said on Wednesday, raising doubts as to whether he will defend his Australian Open title. There has been intense speculation as to whether he will travel to Australia after he declined to confirm whether he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. “World number 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2022 ATP Cup,” the organizers said in a statement ahead of the start of the team tournament on Saturday. Lajovic.”
Djokovic, the nine-time Australian Open champion, could win a record 21st Grand Slam title when he plays at Melbourne Park next month, but entering Australia will require him and his entourage to be vaccinated.
He has previously expressed his opposition to the vaccine and his father Srdjan said in late November that Djokovic was unlikely to play the first Grand Slam of the year, accusing the organizers of “blackmail”.
Djokovic has been named on the entry list for the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, but he was still able to withdraw. He was originally also on the entry list for the ATP Cup.
Tennis Australia has organized charter flights to bring international stars to Melbourne and Sydney.
Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was among those to land on Tuesday, but Djokovic was not on board. Players can also choose to fly commercially.
The ATP Cup has been hit by several withdrawals – either due to Covid or injury – and as a result, France will replace Austria in Group B after Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak withdrew, organizers said on Wednesday.
Andrey Rublev of team Russia, who has Covid, Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy have also withdrawn, the ATP Cup said, as has American Austin Krajicek.
Covid seems to cast a dark shadow over the Australian Open and the many tournaments in the country beforehand.
Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal, who was scheduled to play a warm-up event in Melbourne next week, was among the players who contracted the virus during a practice tournament in Abu Dhabi this month.
His opponent in Abu Dhabi, Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov, also later tested positive.
Three female players at the same event also tested positive: Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic, US Open champion Emma Raducanu and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Ons Jabeur.
Earlier Wednesday, Nick Kyrgios urged Nadal and Djokovic to play at the Australian Open, saying it would be a “disaster” if the ‘Big Three’ were missing.
Swiss ace Roger Federer has already pulled out as he is recovering from a knee injury and Nadal’s plans are unclear.
The dominant ‘Big Three’ have won 20 Grand Slam titles each and Kyrgios said tennis still needs them, next month in Melbourne.
“I honestly don’t know Novak’s current situation with anything to do with Covid or what he has to play,” the colorful Kyrgios told the Melbourne Age newspaper.
“I hope he had a good Christmas and I hope he can play in the sport as long as possible because I’ve expressed before that I think Federer, Nadal and Djokovic should play.
“If they’re not all three, it’s a disaster.”
