Sports
World junior hockey tournament canceled as more players test positive for COVID-19
The World Junior Men’s Hockey Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., was canceled on Wednesday due to lost games due to COVID-19.
A third lost game in two days left the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), Hockey Canada and the organizing committee with few options to continue a tournament with competitive integrity, and they chose to hold the 11-day event with 10 countries in Edmonton to call off and Red Deer, Alta.
“On the recommendation of the COVID-19 Medical Group tournament and the IIHF Medical Committee, the IIHF Council has decided that, due to the continued spread of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship will be canceled to ensure ensure the health and safety of all participants,” the IIHF said in a statement on Wednesday.
The tournament kicked off on Sunday, but players who tested positive for COVID-19 had placed defending champions the United States, Russia and the Czech Republic in mandatory quarantine by Wednesday.
Teams arrived in Alberta on December 15, quarantined for two days and were tested before being allowed to skate.
Three players and two officials tested positive for the virus before the tournament started. The pre-tournament schedule was reduced to one game per team, with the Czechs and Swiss unable to play any warm-up games.
“The continued spread of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant forced us to adjust our protocols almost immediately upon arrival to try to stay ahead of any potential spread,” IIHF President Luc Tardif said in a statement. “This included daily tests and the team’s quarantine requirement when positive cases were confirmed.
“We owed it to the participating teams to do our best to create the conditions necessary for this event to work. Unfortunately, this was not enough. We now need to take some time and focus to keep all players and team staff safe to get home.”
Two Americans who tested positive forced Tuesday’s game to the Swiss. A Czech player and a Russian player who tested positive meant the forfeiture of Wednesday’s games involving these teams.
Canada would play the third game in the preliminary round against Germany on Wednesday evening.
‘We know this is the right decision’: Hockey Canada
“Hockey Canada has worked tirelessly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure it would be equipped to host world-class international events in a safe and healthy environment,” Hockey Canada said in a statement attributed to both presidents. Scott Smith as CEO Tom Renney.
“Despite our best efforts and continuously adapting and strengthening protocols, we unfortunately failed to meet our goal of completing the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships and awarding medals on January 5 due to the challenges of the current COVID-19 landscape.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have always made the health and safety of event participants and the community at large a priority, and given the news that we have encountered positive cases in the World Juniors environment, we understand and support the decision to cancel the rest of the event.
“While we know this is the right decision, we sympathize with all participants who have been given the opportunity to represent their country on the world stage and who will not be able to realize that dream in its entirety.”
Protocols for the 2022 World Under-20 Championship were drawn up before a wave of the Omicron variant prompted the IIHF to cancel six January tournaments, including the Women’s Under-18 World Championship in Sweden, Tardif said.
“To put this in context, there were eight NHL games postponed as the teams entered their arrival quarantine on the 15th. By the time we accepted the recommendation to cancel the January events on the 23rd, there were a total of 62 NHL games postponed. How quickly the situation has changed,” Tardif said in an interview on the IIHF website before announcing the cancellation.
VIEW | Tournament starts in Alberta opposite Omicron:
The cancellation breaks a 44 straight year run of the IIHF Under-20 Men’s World Championship.
“In our opinion, stopping the World Championship is a reasonable decision,” Lars Weibel, the director of the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation’s national teams, wrote in a Twitter post.
“Unfortunately, given the current situation, it is no longer possible to guarantee a fair tournament in the sporting field.”
The 2021 Edmonton tournament managed to cross the finish line with the United States beating Canada in the final game on January 5.
