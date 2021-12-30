John Madden was America’s greatest football player

One of the coolest things about John Madden is that he was an academic. It was a short drive, but still. In 1979, after Madden retired as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders, he was hired by the University of California, Berkeley, to teach an extension course called Man to Man Football. Maddens students had watched football on TV. Now they wanted to understand how it worked.

Professor Madden stood in front of a sign that resembled the Telestrator he later used on TV. Madden drew Xs and Ox and studied the faces of his students intently. I wanted to see where I had lost them, he told me years later. Madden tried to find the simplest way to explain a complex game. He turned passive football fans into smart fans. For the next 30 years, Madden performed the same trick on TV every week.

When Madden died Tuesday morning at age 85, obits listed his three major careers: football coach, broadcaster, video game czar. In fact, these are all the same careers. John Madden was the greatest football player of the 20th century and probably this one too.

Madden’s genius was how he gave football lessons. That boom, that unbuttoned aura of the common manhood of it was an invitation. It made Madden’s classroom like a safe place where you would get a little smarter and the professor would never pretend to be smarter than you.

Madden was a great Raiders coach, winning a Super Bowl and 103 games in 10 seasons. But the job nearly destroyed him. He retired for good when he was 42. I think there are only so many pictures you can take in your emotional locker, he said.

In 1981, Madden became CBS’s No. 1 NFL analyst. At the time, ABCs’ Howard Cosell was the reigning heavyweight of TV analysts Monday night football. Madden and Cosell were perfect foils. She talk Other: Cosell showed his word power as Madden reduced discourse to the level of the sports bar. Cosell and Madden had completely different ideas about how a football game should be announced.

Cosell believed Monday night was best when it focused on big storylines and big personalities and covered up the subtleties of the game. It would have been impossible to create an institution at the level of Monday night football with a lot of tasteless whining about the 4-3 defense, Cosell wrote.

Madden thought the 4-3 defense used to be big drama. TV had just found the right teacher to explain it.

Madden made himself that teacher. That was a monumental task in 1981. An audience that still grazed the sports pages of newspapers knew little about how football works. Madden taught in America while teaching the CBS staff, reprogramming network camera shots and replay angles so they could work with his mind.

The CBS Chalkboard (a predecessor to the Telestrator) was developed so that Madden could draw a play on the screen, much like Berkeley. When a running back broke free for a long touchdown, Madden demanded that viewers watch a replay of a key block so they could understand how the back came loose. He once said to a director, if you ever show me a rerun with just a man running with the ball in his hand, expect silence.

The photos had to mean something. They had to teach the viewer something about football. But the teaching was careful and subtle, as if Madden, dressed in his CBS blazer, was staring out of the television and studying our faces in our caves. Was that bit about zone defense too much for you? Do not worry. Will explain again. This time with more jokes.

I’ll mention Madden’s learning skills first because time has created a hazy memory that Madden was just the funny announcer. He used to be the funny announcer. He was the funniest announcer on TV or at least in a photo finish with Bob Uecker and one of the funniest people on TV, period. This is what was great. Madden was as good or better than anyone else in the two crucial skills of sports announcement. It was like Charles Barkley embracing analytics, or Cris Collinsworth settling into stand-up comedy.

We remember Maddenisms as if one knee equals two feet. But he spoke many, many more. I don’t get it with dark chocolate, Madden once said. It’s like they are half way to milking and stopping. While traveling from city to city on his bus, Madden advised his friends never to sleep on the side of a hotel bed near the phone. Because that’s where every businessman’s ass sat, he said.

Something about the MaddenPat Summerall partnership was inherently funny. Madden was linked to Summerall because CBS found Vin Scully too talkative. Summerall was slim; Madden stood 6-foot-4 and weighed 270 pounds. (Like a 50-pound laundry bag with 60 pounds of clothing, one writer noted.) Madden fizzled; Summerall’s best skill, beyond sparse narrative, was the vicious counterpunch.

Calling Madden a funny announcer seems like an insult. He had the instincts of an entertainer. He understood that his job was not only to call big games, but also to hold the public’s attention when football was worthless. It often was. After a decent first Super Bowl between the 49ers and Bengals in 1982, Madden’s next two major games had a combined victory margin of 48 points. During the 1987 Giants-Broncos Super Bowl eruption, Madden did a bit where he imagined Gatorade’s buckets the Giants were about to pour over coach Bill Parcells as mom, dad, and baby.

Madden found pieces everywhere. The cockpit of the Goodyear Blimp been a bit. Steam coming off Nate Newton’s head been a bit. (When steam came out of your head and mouth, now you talk about football.) His bus was a bit. The Turducken on Thanksgiving been a bit.

People looked at Madden because they loved him, a former CBS director told me. You could say that people looked at Cosell because they hated him. You could also put it this way: nobody looked at John Madden because they hated him. How many people on sports TV can you say that about?

Has Madden improved his cuddly ability in the air? Certainly. His television. But the force field Madden created around him was the product of a dazzling comedic imagination. I’ve always been a great people watcher, he ever told Illustrated Sports. When I can’t talk to them, I make up stories about them in my head. You know, you’re on a train and you look out the window at big empty spaces in Nebraska or Wyoming, and you think, what do those people do at night or on the weekends when they’re off? I imagine what their life must be like. It’s a short jump from that to the home life of a Gatorade bucket.

Madden said he got on the broadcast because he was bored after quitting the Raiders. Spending time with family is one of the most overrated things in the world, he stated.

Madden’s TV crew became his surrogate family. On Saturday night before a game, they ate at their hotel en route. (Madden hated sliding into cramped cubicles in crowded restaurants almost as much as he hated airplanes.) The crew played cards. At a certain hour, Madden would announce it was time to go for a walk. The crew followed their leader. It was like Father Goose and the little ducks, Madden’s CBS colleague Verne Lundquist told me.

These young producers studied the master’s teachings, his repetition angles. They now run TV: Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks, lead Fox NFL producer Richie Zyontz, lead Fox baseball producer Pete Macheska, and many more. They’ll tell you they didn’t just learn about football from Madden. He taught them about television.

At this point, Madden is about as recognized as anyone in America, Illustrated Sports explained in 1983. You could hardly miss Madden. He was one of the most widely available salespeople of the 1980s. He used his slogans to pitch hardware, low-calorie beer, and antifungal cream for athlete’s foot. He peddled a video tape called John Madden: The American dream comes to life. None other than Ronald Reagan approached Madden about making a commercial for NASA.

But while Madden was so rich (he had an apartment in Dakota, New York), he was a different kind of ’80s celebrity. Madden channeled the decades-long optimism and explicitly rejected his yuppiedom, his fakeness. You know how people say, Your body is your temple; watch what you put in it? Madden once said. We say: Your body is a garage; put everything you want in it.

Ninety Madden was like Madden from the 80s with an extra zero in his bank account. When CBS lost the rights to the NFL in 1993, its expertise was auctioned off. My favorite fact about Madden is that in 1994 Fox paid him more to host football games than any NFL team paid a quarterback to play them. And Madden turned down NBC’s offer of a . off train car that would have replaced the bus (itself a soon-to-be mobile ad for a steakhouse chain).

At that point, Madden had already lent his name to a video game that would fit his Sunday broadcasts as the most widely used soccer learning tool in America. It was Madden who insisted that the game had the right number of players and included actual actions. In 2009, Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley ran horizontally along the goal line during a game to kill the clock. It was a move Stokley probably practiced hundreds of times in video games told wireds Chris Suellentrop. It was a great tribute to Professor Madden: NFL players used his video game to learn how to play soccer.

Late-era Madden got the usual shake-up we give to announcers in their last decade on the air. We complained that Madden swooned over too much linemens guts. He tried to put Brett Hes Just Having Fun Out There Favre on the roster of the 1970s Raiders. Madden retired in 2009. As his longtime CBS teammate Jim Gray told me, Madden and Johnny Carson are two of the few people who walk away from TV at their discretion and never return in a normal capacity, not even in their own way. discretion.

During the early days of the pandemic, when sports networks morphed into the Criterion Collection, I found myself watching old Madden games. The 2006 Manning Bowl, played two and a half years before Madden’s retirement, was a great demonstration of his powers.

Madden started out big and wide, with storylines that could have worked on the Today show. You just can’t lose to your little brother, he said. As the game unfolded, Madden let those storylines flow and started talking about where Dallas Clark’s tight end lined up. It was a cunning trick to smuggle in those X’s and O’s. It was even more crafty because the public barely knew it was learning the intricacies of football, or that the gray-haired man in the striped cranberry tie was the professor.

John is probably the smartest man in the room, his friend Matt Millen once told me. He just doesn’t want you to know. He wants you to think he’s this big, sweet dog you can pet.