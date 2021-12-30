Boston College Men’s Hockey at the Ledyard Classic: Preview & Predictions





Were back from the holidays! This week, the Eagles head to Hanover to participate in the Ledyard Classic Tournament hosted by Dartmouth. BC will face the Mercyhurst Lakers first, followed by Dartmouth or UNH. Here’s our full preview of the tournament. WHO: Thursday

Boston College Eagles (8-5-3) vs. Mercyhurst Lakers (4-9-4) Friday

Boston College Eagles vs. Dartmouth Big Green (2-8-1) or University of New Hampshire Wildcats (7-9-1) WHEN: Thursday, December 30 at 4 p.m. Friday December 31 at TBA. TRUE: Thompson Arena

Hanover, NH. HOW TO WATCH: The games will be streamed on ESPN+. TO FOLLOW: @bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH MERCYHURST: Mercyhurst enters the Ledyard Classic with a 4-9-4 record and a four game release streak. So far this season they have had victories against Holy Cross, Canisius College and Ohio State. The Lakers’ offense is led by sophomore Austin Heidemann, who has 14 points in 17 games, followed by sophomore Carson Briere, who has 13 points in 12 games. In goal, sophomores Kyle McClellan and senior Hank Johnson split time in the net, with .906 and .881 save percentages, respectively. Historically BC is 2-0-0 against Mercyhurst, but has not played since the 2010-11 season. WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH THE OTHER TWO TEAMS? Dartmouth is 2-8-1 this season and has won against Colgate and St. Lawrence so far. They enter the Ledyard Classic after a tie against Merrimack, a result that ended a five-game losing streak. The Big Green is led by junior Mark Gallant, senior Jeff Losurdo and freshman Sean Chisholm, all of whom have seven points this season. In goal, sophomore Clay Stevenson and senior Justin Ferguson split the starts. Stevenson has a save percentage of .924, while Ferguson has a save percentage of .846. UNH is 7-9-1 heading into the Ledyard Classic coming off a weekend sweep against BU. Notably, the Wildcats had huge wins against UMass and Harvard a few weeks ago, and have also had wins against Union, Holy Cross and Providence. Their offense is led by senior Jackson Pierson who has 9 points in 17 games, followed by senior Filip Engaras who has 8 points this season. Graduate student Mike Robinson is the Wildcats starter, having earned 12 of their 17 starts and has a 0.905 service percentage. KEY BC PLAYER(S) TO WATCH: Patrick Giles and Marc McLaughlin had extreme, extreme strong games to finish the semester, both going into the holidays with four accumulated points over the week. McLaughlin earned the Hockey East Player of the Week title, while Giles assisted in McLaughlins’ tying goal at BU and then caused Conte East to erupt as he trailed the Eagles 3-2 after trailing two goals after two periods. PREDICTIONS: I hate to say this because I don’t want it to exist, but first we have to recognize that there is a very real possibility that one of the teams has a covid outbreak and destroys/completely cancels the tournament. With the soccer team and the men’s basketball team having to cancel and postpone matches, it is very important to note that outbreaks are not the fault of a player or a team and you simply cannot individualize a public health crisis! That being said, I think at the end of this the Eagles have a good chance of coming out as the winner. On paper BC is the only team with a winning record and unlike in years past they are not missing any players due to World Juniors and should be preparing a full and equipped roster. But this is hockey and the Eagles have two more games to win in a week. Hopefully this is the start of some more consistent play! For now, Ill wins 3-1 against Mercyhurst on Thursday. HOT DRINK OF THE GAME: If Starbucks still has their holiday drink menu this week, I’ll have a Chestnut Praline Latte!

