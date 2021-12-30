Justin Fields, Andy Dalton return to training





Like last week, the status of the three quarterbacks will be reassessed after Wednesday, Thursday and Friday practice. “Medical is going to take over this thing and it’s going to dictate where they are, and then the confidence to know where they say they are,” Nagy said. “We have to work through every day when they’re there with their pain level and where they are, and then we just go off that.” Foles learned only last Friday that he would start against the Seahawks, just over 48 hours before kick-off. The same scenario could be repeated this week as Fields and Dalton put their injuries to the test. “Like last week, at some point, as we go through this, we have to figure out who” [the starter] will be,” said Nagy. “But we need some time, and then they have to go out and see what they can and can’t do. Once we know that, it will help us distribute the [practice] representatives of the quarterbacks. “I think we’ve all seen what Nick was able to do last week with limited reps, winning the football game. That’s the luxury we have of having him with the depth we have. So we’ll work through that a bit and see. Again, it comes down to Justin and Andy explaining to us how they feel.” Nagy knows that Fields wants to start Sunday’s game against the Giants and will no doubt benefit from the experience. But the rookie quarterback won’t return to action without being healthy enough to play. “The thing with Justin is he’s super strong, so we have to balance that,” Nagy said. “We have to make sure he doesn’t hurt himself for trying to go through something. But he’s also smart and he understands that we have his interest [at heart]. “He wants to be there. He wants to be there for his teammates. He wants to be there to be able to help in any way he can to help us finish the season strong. It was really good to get those reps for him, what I think is great. He’s grown in a lot of different ways. Any rep he can get at this point, with how it’s been and this season, will be valuable to him for the rest of his career, different experiences you get. But we want him to be extremely healthy” Early last week, the Bears had hoped that Fields could start against the Seahawks, but that goal grew more unrealistic by the day. “Sometimes you feel like you can do things [in practice] and then you go out and your body just won’t allow it,” Nagy said. “I think that’s probably what he went through. This week will be a real test, as well as the meaning of the pain, where he is medical, and then where we are as far as he is able to get the exercise reps. You just combine all three together.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagobears.com/news/bears-qbs-justin-fields-andy-dalton-return-to-practice The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos