Who could replace Chris Silverwood after Ashes, from Ricky Ponting to Andy Flower?

England coach Chris Silverwood looks set to be increasingly sacked following the defeat of his teams in this winter’s Ashes series after just 12 days of cricket.

Having been solely responsible for the roster eight months ago by cricket director Ashley Giles, it is expected that Silverwood will eventually bear the eye for a miserable performance in Australia, where lack of preparation and poor selection interviews have combined to lead to the loss of England’s first three. Test convincing.

However, if Silverwood leaves after this tour ends next month, who would be available to turn England’s fortunes around?

There are a few highly regarded contenders who may be ideally suited to the job, but given the amount of time spent away from home to whoever has been offered the gig, the England and Wales Cricket Board would be best advised to select the roles. separate and separate coaches for the white-ball and test teams.

They also have to pay a lot of money to get the man they want, with the reported 600,000 annual salary paid to Silverwood, a fraction of the 6 million a year that England’s football manager Gareth Southgate is currently employed.

Here we take a look at eight potential contenders

Ricky Ponting

Age: 47

Nationality: Australian

Pedigree: One of the greatest Test captains of all time, he won 48 of the 77 games in charge of Australia. Also led his country to 50-over World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007. Rated as one of the sharpest cricket brains out there and has cut his coaching teeth both at Australia where he was assistant to Justin Langer, and also in Indian Eredivisie.

Availabilty: Responsible for Delhi Capitals in the IPL but that shouldn’t stop him from playing an international role.

Would he take the job? Ponting reportedly earns around 4 million a year mainly from the IPL and works for Australias Channel 7 where he is an expert round-up. The ECB would have to break the bank to get hold of him. But make him an offer he couldn’t refuse and the competitive spirit in Ponting might see him take it. Rejected India coach’s job last month because he was away from home too much time. With Englands schedule the busiest in world cricket, the money should probably be out of this world or just offer him the role of Test coach to carve out potential time.

Justin longer

Age: 51

Nationality: Australian

Pedigree: Has coached Australia for three and a half years and before his teams win the T20 World Cup and Ashes series this fall, many called for him to be sacked for his mediocre record. Has won four, lost three and drawn a draw of the eight Test series for which he has led.

Availabilty: Is still Australia coach, but his future is far from certain. After being under a lot of pressure for much of the year, he might decide that the end of this Ashes series is the perfect time to go.

Would he take the job? An unlikely candidate at first glance, but the challenge of turning this England team around can be tempting. Would be a much cheaper option than Ponting.

Mike Hesson

Age: 47

Nationality: New Zealander

Pedigree: Overhauled New Zealand culture when he coached alongside Captain Brendon McCullum. Retired as New Zealand coach in 2018 after seven years on the job, laying the foundation for the teams’ current success.

Availabilty: Director of Cricket Activities at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. No full-time coaching role makes him an attractive candidate.

Would he take the job? You would think Hesson would have a hard time turning down the job in England if the money was right.

Mickey Arthur

Age: 53

Nationality: South-African

Pedigree: A wealth of experience at an international level coaching South Africa, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Led South Africa to No. 1 in the world, winning the Test series in England and Australia for the first time during his stint there between 2005 and 2010. Also led Pakistan to the Champions Trophy in 2017.

Availabilty: Only last month agreed to take over the role of coach at Derbyshire. But would be the ideal candidate for England.

Would he take the job? Would Derbyshire stand in his way if, in the interest of English cricket, the ECB asked them to let him leave in exchange for compensation?

Tom Moody

Age: 56

Nationality: Australian

Pedigree: Led Sri Lanka to the 2007 50-over World Cup final and has extensive experience in the Big Bash and IPL, winning the tournament with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. Whiteball focus can be a disadvantage.

Availabilty: Currently Sri Lankas director of cricket and also has a similar role with the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL franchise. Both are roles that wouldn’t necessarily stop him from taking over England.

Would he take the job? He turned down an approach to the ECB in 2014, but with the team in a similar situation, he could be tempted this time around. At the time, he said: England is very attractive because any job where you get into the rebuilding phase is exciting.

Gary Kirsten

Age: 54

Nationality: South-African

Pedigree: One of the most decorated coaches out there, who has had successful spells with India, which he led to the 2011 World Cup with 50 worldwide, and South Africa, which he led to No. 1 in the world test rankings in 2012. .

Availabilty: Free agent, but has been associated with Pakistan.

Would he take the job? Probably not. Was interviewed before Silverwood took on the role in 2019 and apparently failed to impress Giles during that process.

Andy Flower

Former England coach Flower could be just what this group of players needs (Picture: Getty)

Age: 53

Nationality: Zimbabwean

Pedigree: Led England to No. 1 in the world in 2011, and won test series milestones in Australia and India during his four-year lead. Sacked after 5-0 away Ashes whitewash in 2013-14.

Availabilty: Has made franchise appearances since he left the ECB in 2019, where he was moved up in talent and development roles in 2014.

Would he take the job? Would England go back to a previous coach? Well, they did in 2014 when they reappointed Peter Moores, but it ended badly. Flower is the type of tough character England need right now and is an interesting cry on left field.

Graham Thorpe

Age: 52

Nationality: English

Pedigree: Has been England’s assistant coach since 2019 and has been in charge of white-ball series when Silverwood is rested. A sharp cricket brain that might be a smart deal from the current setup.

Availabilty: He is already here and available.

Would he take the job? It could be almost certain that Thorpe would take up the challenge if he was offered the part. As the only viable homegrown candidate, this could be a simple solution. Will likely be in charge of Englands Test series in the Caribbean in March on an interim basis if Silverwood leaves.