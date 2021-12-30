Michigan football finally beat Ohio State, won Big Ten. Can it be a long reign?

DANIA BEACH, Fla. It wasn’t long after Michigan’s overwhelming victory over Ohio State in late November when Jim Harbaugh uttered the phrase just the beginning.

What Harbaugh meant by that is open to interpretation, but the win and the Wolverines’ ensuing march to a Big Ten championship disrupted the order of one of college football’s most important conferences.

For four straight years, and five of the last seven, Ohio State reigned supreme in the Big Ten, not only winning the conference championship but also reaching the College Football Playoff four times. Converting big wins on the field to even bigger wins on the recruiting path, the Buckeyes built a kind of dynasty that seemed to make the coaching transition from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day in 2019 flawless. But two years later, the Buckeyes showed they were vulnerable to losing an early-season game against Oregon, which helped set the blueprint for Harbaugh and co. to defeat and dethrone the state of Ohio.

Their program if you go back to 16, they’re right there, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said during a conference call with reporters this week, another reminder of Michigan’s past success. It came down to that stop, (and) depending on who you are a fan of, he was either short or he got it. They were so close to winning that match.

Lake: Is Georgia football the SEC’s Michigan?

As a result, Michigan earned its first ever playoff berth, a drought many believed would continue this year and will be only the third Big Ten team to compete for a CFP-era national championship. Is this an anomaly, a magical Michigan march to the 2015 playoff, or could Michigan have found something lasting?

To help predict that, the first logical place to look is the grid. Michigan is expected to lose many of its stars who made such a big impact in 2021, playmakers such as edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, 1000m back Hassan Haskins and veteran pieces to one of the best offensive lines in the country.

How the Wolverines fill those spots and find production from younger, fresh-faced could be the key to long-term sustainability. Elite programs like Alabama in the SEC and Ohio State in the Big Ten have found a way to stock high-end talent year after year, and while the names and faces may change, production levels rarely do. That has been a problem for Michigan in the past, especially in some skill positions. How Harbaugh and his staff develop the next Ojabo, or Haskins, could hold the key to an answer in the near future.

I think the changes he made to his staff had a lot to do with (this year), Herbstreit said. The energy of this team; when you look at them I’m so impressed with that and it’s not something you can coach per se.

Like Aidan Hutchinson that guy’s focus and drive and leadership. And not just him, but the energy they played with and the faith they played with when many people doubted them in September. I think they drove there all year round.

Lake: Jim Harbaugh’s personnel overhaul, Xs and Os changes have Michigan relevant again

While outside motivation can be fun, it’s not a year-to-year thing. Expectations and projections change, as do the players on the roster motivated by different circumstances. The long-term path to success in college football, forever and ever, can be found on the recruitment path. Elite-level talent drives winning, and winning attracts four- and five-star recruits. Michigans learned that firsthand this year, when it got off to a slow start to the 2022 hiring cycle, at least in part because of a massive workforce overhaul, only to finish strong and draw a top-10 class, backed by a handful of late adds, two of them, defensive lineman Derrick Moore and security Keon Sabb, ranked in the top 100 in recruiting service 247Sports rankings.

That momentum on the trail and on the field after a 12-1 season, the Big Ten Championship and the journey to the CFP is expected to carry over into the 2023 class. Michigan already has a top-100 commitment linebacker, Raylen Wilson of Tallahassee, Florida, and remains in the game for several high-profile five-star prospects. By landing those players, Michigan is gearing up for long-term success, increasing its chances of winning the Big Ten in years to come.

However, can Michigan really do it? Only time will tell and Harbaugh’s track record of meeting expectations as head coach has been spotty at best. He found great success as the head coach of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014, reaching three NFC championships and one Super Bowl, but keeping up with a professional football team made up of players on long-term contracts is much easier than studying at the age of the transfer portal, immediate eligibility and NFL draft. Still, coaches like Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, whose Georgia team faces Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Friday (7:30 p.m., ESPN), have shown that it can be done. Now Harbaugh and his staff, expected to remain largely intact this year, will try to duplicate it.

I like how he builds his team, said Herbstreit. I like how he develops his players. I don’t know if they will beat the state of Ohio every year, but I see no reason why this program should be a consistent, competitive program in the Big Ten every year.