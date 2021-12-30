Number 1 in the world Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup





Novak Djokovic, who refuses to confirm whether he has been vaccinated against Covid-19, will not play the ATP Cup in Australia in early January. In addition, France will replace Austria in Group B after the withdrawal of Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak.

World number 1 Novak Djokovic, who refuses to say whether or not he has been vaccinated against Covid-19, will not play the ATP Cup on 1is until January 9, Sydney, organizers announced on Wednesday, December 29, adding to uncertainty over the Serb’s participation in the Australian Open. “The world number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Cup 2022. The Serbian team is now led by the 33e world, Dusan Lajovic,” the organizers said in a statement. The ATP Cup, a testament by countries organized by the ATP, marks the start of the new season on the men’s circuit. Djokovic, 34, still leaves doubts about his presence from January 17-30 in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, which he won nine times, especially in the last three editions. Winner of three of the four Majors last season, if Melbourne were to win, Djokovic would become the first tennis player to capture 21 Grand Slam titles, breaking the record he currently holds with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. In order to enter Australia and participate in the tournament, players, their entourage and members of their management must be vaccinated unless they are exempt. Djokovic, however, refuses to say whether he has been vaccinated or not. >> read also: “Covid-19: in the light of vaccination, the reluctance of top athletes” His father Srdjan had told Serbian television at the end of November that Djokovic would “probably not” attend the Australian Open, denouncing a “blackmail” by the organisers. The Australian Tennis Federation has set up charter flights to allow international players to travel to Melbourne and Sydney to participate in the preliminary tournaments. Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka of Japan was among those who landed on Tuesday. Djokovic was not on board. Players also had the option to travel on a commercial airline. Lots of retired players Djokovic is not the only player not participating in the ATP Cup, because of Covid-19 or injuries. France will therefore replace Austria in Group B after the withdrawal of Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak, the organizers announced on Wednesday. Russian players Andrey Rublev, who contracted the corona virus, Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy have also stopped, as well as American Austin Krajicek, the ATP Cup reports. World tennis star Rafael Nadal’s presence also remains uncertain after he tested positive for Covid-19 on his return from a practice tournament in Abu Dhabi in December. His opponent in this tournament, Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov, was also subsequently tested. Three players who competed in the same event also tested positive: Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic, US Open champion Emma Raducanu and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Ons Jabeur. Earlier on Wednesday, Australian player Nick Kyrgios urged Nadal and Djokovic to compete in the Australian Open, saying it would be a “disaster” if the “big three” were absent. Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer has already announced his absence from the Australian Open after a year of hiatus due to a double right knee surgery. With AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/fr/sports/20211229-tennis-le-num%25C3%25A9ro-1-mondial-novak-djokovic-d%25C3%25A9clare-forfait-pour-l-atp-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos