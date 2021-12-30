Mass. HS Boys Hockey – Division 3 Highlights: Lynnfield, Medway, Medfield Continue unbeaten starts





Chase Carney Lynnfield Lynnfield continued to establish themselves as a Division 3 team to watch in the early stages of the season, going undefeated with a 5-3 non-league win over Winthrop. Chase Carney scored the hat-trick for the Pioneers, with Will Steadman and Tyler Scoppettuolo added one goal each. Drew Damianic also had two assists. Pari Lykourinos Medway * Medway scored a huge 4-1 nonleague win over King Philip behind 39 saves from Evan Monaghan. Pari Lykourinos scored twice for the Mustangs. Monaghan also had 21 saves in Medway’s 3-2 win over Smithfield (RI). Nate VanSaun, Sean Murphy and Lykourinos scored the goals in that win. * Ryan Dolan scored twice, Kevin Arthur and James Tyer had a goal and assist apiece, and undefeated Medfield outlasted Westwood, 4-1, in a Tri-Valley matchup. * brayden holt made 19 saves and Danvers defeated Beverly, 3-2, in the Northeastern Conference. Jake Ryan made the winner in the third period for the Falcons, who also scored goals from Ty Langlais and Caleb Wit. * Brendan Abbani had two goals and an assist, Anthony Birolinic and Brandon Perry a goal and two assists apiece, and Pembroke defeated Plymouth South 6-2 in the Patriot League. Cody Cantino and Stephen Locke rounded up the score, and James Stone had 25 saves. Dave Egan

Essex Tech * David Egan scored a hat-trick and Essex Tech doubled Saugus, 4-2, to remain unbeaten. Cam Doherty, Brady Leonard and Jaydan Vargas all scored their first varsity goals in the Hawks 5-1 win over Hamilton-Wenham. * Charlie Caputo had a hat trick and Colin Alessic added a few goals and led Stoughton/Brockton past Bellingham, 7-2. Cole Alessi Stoughton/Brockton * Justin Gouveia and Jack Jedrey each had a few goals and Bishop Stang finished Zuidoost 4-0 with Brayden Bennett and Matt Dore combine for shutdown. * Joe Scanlon scored twice, Billy Johns had a goal and two assists, and Nashoba defeated North Middlesex 4-1 in the Roy Conference. Kameron Pierce scored a goal for the Wolves. * Hopedale crushed Leominster, 11-0, behind hat-tricks of Cam Collins (three assists) and Sean McGee (two assists). Jake Frohn added two goals and three assists for the Raiders. * Mikey Desmarais and Colin Underwood each scored twice and Dracut/Tyngsboro doubled Haverhill, 6-3, in DCL/MVC 3 action. Cam Caron and Drew DuRoss added goals for D/T. Danny Field Methuen * Methuens Danny Field and Cambridge Wiley Welch each had the goals in their teams 1–1 draw. * In Western Mass. Charles May (13 saves) shutout Amherst, who scored goals from Carter Beckwith, Cooper Beckwith and John Dyjah in a 3–0 Fay Division win over Wahconah. The Hurricanes also cut Agawam, 3-1, with Yuuki Ishida, Joseph Freniere and Nicholas Paul good for the offense and May stopped 29 shots.

